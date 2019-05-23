A look at the novels and nonfiction worthy of your precious suitcase space.
America’s Reluctant Prince
The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.
BIOGRAPHY | The scholar-in-residence at the History Channel approaches his subject not just as a historian but as a longtime friend of JFK Jr.’s. That should yield uncommon insight into a man who continues to fascinate 20 years after his shocking death. (Available July 9)
The Bride Test
ROMANCE | In “The Kiss Quotient,” Hoang described — with plenty of heat — what it’s like to fall in love while autistic. She does it again with the story of a man who has a difficult time making romantic connections. Luckily (or not), his mother is a master matchmaker.
Review: Helen Hoang’s ‘The Bride Test’ is a worthy follow-up to ‘The Kiss Quotient’
City of Girls
FICTION | The “Eat Pray Love” author’s identity as a self-help guru has become so entrenched that it’s easy to forget she got her start in fiction. She returns to her roots with this story of a sheltered 19-year-old who goes to work in her aunt’s New York theater in the 1940s. (Available June 4)
First
Sandra Day O'Connor
BIOGRAPHY | Despite rampant sexism, Sandra Day O’Connor became the first female Supreme Court justice in 1981. Thomas captures what it took to get her there: talent and intelligence, of course, but also the ability to shrug off baseless insults.
Review: The female Supreme Court justice who led the way for others
The Five
The Untold Lives of Women Killed by
Jack the Ripper
NONFICTION | The century-plus obsession with the crimes — and identity — of Jack the Ripper eclipsed the life stories of his often misunderstood victims. Rubenhold offers an overdue corrective with this sympathetic account of the five women’s hardscrabble lives.
Review: Jack the Ripper’s identity has been endlessly scrutinized. His victims were largely forgotten.
Fleishman Is in Trouble
FICTION | Sometime between hanging out with Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Hiddleston, A-list profiler Brodesser-Akner found time to complete her first novel: the tale of a man who is just starting to enjoy the single life when his ex-wife drops off their kids and disappears. (Available June 18)
Furious Hours
Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
NONFICTION | After helping Truman Capote on “In Cold Blood,” Harper Lee got to work on her own true crime opus. She never wrote the book, but Cep fills in the gaps, both on the murders that fascinated Lee and her stymied attempt to write about them.
Review: Harper Lee tried to turn a murder trial into a true crime masterpiece. What happened to the book?
How to Forget
A Daughter's Memoir
MEMOIR | Mulgrew, an actress best known for “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Orange Is the New Black,” plays her best role: as herself. This is no Hollywood tell-all, but a moving personal story about her family, in particular her aging parents, whom she cared for as they faced terminal illnesses.
Lady in the Lake
THRILLER | Lippman, a prolific writer of Baltimore detective stories, tells the tale of a 1960s housewife who becomes a reporter and attempts to solve the murder of a woman found in a city park lake. (Available July 23)
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed
MEMOIR | Gottlieb, the Atlantic’s Dear Therapist columnist, intersperses reflections from her sessions helping a self-absorbed Hollywood producer, among others, with anecdotes of her own quest to work through a messy breakup.
Review: What does your therapist really think of you? One doc bares it all in a new book.
Miracle Creek
FICTION | Shortly after an explosion at a medical facility kills a young boy, his mother is charged with murder. Although the case seems open-and-shut, nothing is quite so simple in Kim’s compulsively readable debut.
Review: A twisty legal thriller that shows how far parents will go for their kids
The Nickel Boys
FICTION | After winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for 2016’s “The Underground Railroad,” Whitehead again revisits the ghosts of America’s racist past. In the 1960s, an African American boy’s plans for college are thwarted when he’s sent to a horrifying juvenile reformatory.
Normal People
FICTION | With her second book, the Irish 28-year-old continues to be hailed as a voice of her generation. The addictive story about social hierarchies follows a popular athlete and a bookish pariah who start a secret relationship while in high school.
Review: At 28, Sally Rooney has been called the voice of her generation. Believe the hype.
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
FICTION | In this achingly beautiful novel, a young Vietnamese American writes a letter to his abusive mother about his struggle to find love and a sense of identity. In the process, he comes to appreciate the struggles of her life, too. (Available June 4)
Orange World and Other Stories
SHORT STORIES | Russell’s stories would be terrifying if they weren’t so disarmingly funny. In her latest collection, the author unspools eight tales, including one about a new mother who ensures the safety of her infant by agreeing to breast-feed the devil.
Review: With ‘Orange World,’ Karen Russell delivers the must-read short-story collection of the summer
Patsy
FICTION | The Jamaican author of “Here Comes the Sun” again explores themes of sexuality and belonging among the working class in her second novel, about a woman who leaves her 5-year-old daughter in Jamaica to track down the woman she loves in the United States. (Available June 4)
The Right Swipe
ROMANCE | The first in a planned series, Rai’s novel follows a career-oriented entrepreneur whose hard-and-fast rules about dating go out the window when she encounters a former flame who ghosted her and now works for a rival company. (Available Aug. 6)
Strangers and Cousins
FICTION | Cohen puts a timely spin on the wedding dramedy with the story of a small-town family whose joyous celebration is complicated by an elderly aunt’s nightmarish memories and a hullabaloo over the ultra-Orthodox Jews who have begun buying up property nearby.
Review: The perfect summer novel: ‘Strangers and Cousins’ is an unusually substantive comedy
They Called Us Enemy
GRAPHIC MEMOIR | Takei, a “Star Trek” icon and activist, revisits his childhood, which was marked by the years his family spent in an American internment camp during World War II. (Available July 16)
Three Women
NONFICTION | Taddeo, a journalist and fiction writer, spent years following a trio of women, who agreed to reveal the most intimate details of their sex lives. The result is a riveting page-turner that explores desire, heartbreak and infatuation in all its messy, complicated nuance. (Available July 9)