Birds of Prey

The trope of “fridging” female characters

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will star in 2020’s “Birds of Prey,” which will feature the first all-female superhero team to headline a movie. But the classic lineup — Black Canary, Huntress and Batgirl/Oracle — is also notable for something else: Like Carol Danvers, all three were assaulted in prior comics.

This is not an issue with Birds of Prey itself, but rather an example of how commonly female characters are “fridged,” a trope where a woman is injured, killed or sexually assaulted to further a male character’s storyline.

The upcoming “Birds of Prey” is looking to move in a better direction. The movie’s director, Cathy Yan, noted the strong themes of female empowerment in the script. The film’s full title also suggests that Harley Quinn will finally end her relationship with the Joker, which many have argued is abusive.

