All we want for Christmas is ... these songs. Here’s why.

Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
For a few weeks every winter, popular music tumbles into a time warp.
Old-school trumps cutting edge. Greatest Generation artists rule millennial playlists. A 25-year-old song leads the pop charts — and it’s considered a “new” entry into the Christmas canon.
Twenty-three songs have been in the top half of Billboard’s Holiday 100 nearly every week since the list began in 2011, and 15 of them were written before 1970. Two others, both instrumentals, are new mashups of old tunes.
Top holiday songs according to Billboard
These songs have ranked among the top 50 on Billboard’s Holiday 100 list during at least 90 percent of the December and January weeks the list covers, starting in 2011. Click on each row to hear a clip of the song.
Rank
Song
Artist
Year
1
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1994
2
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Michael Bublé
2011
3
The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
Nat King Cole
1946
4
Wonderful Christmastime
Paul McCartney
1979
5
Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
1998
6
Christmas Time Is Here
Vince Guaraldi Trio
1965
7
White Christmas
Bing Crosby
1942
8
Last Christmas
Wham!
1984
9
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
1957
10
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
1958
11
A Holly Jolly Christmas
Burl Ives
1965
12
Blue Christmas
Elvis Presley
1957
13
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Gene Autry
1949
14
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Andy Williams
1963
15
Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono Band With The Harlem Community Choir
1971
16
Feliz Navidad
José Feliciano
1970
17
Christmas Canon
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
1996
18
Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow
Dean Martin
1959
19
Please Come Home for Christmas
Eagles
1978
20
You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Thurl Ravenscroft
1966
21
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Johnny Mathis
1951
22
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Bing Crosby
1986
23
Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season
Andy Williams
1963
Source: Billboard Holiday 100 list.
Why even Grinches get warm fuzzies from old holiday songs
What is going on here? The answer is nostalgia, said literally every person contacted for this story.
“Generally, popular music is about putting yourself out there, new relationships, new beginnings, being young and single and dancing,” said Joe Bennett, professor of musicology at Berklee College of Music. “Christmas music is almost the reverse of that, conceptually and lyrically. It is about homecoming, nostalgia, looking back to a more innocent time in one’s life or cultural history.”
We could argue nonstop about what constitutes the holiday canon, but the top of the top is pretty clear — and pretty old. Most were written in the 1950s and earlier, and many of the most popular versions of those songs were released that long ago as well.
Only 1 of the top 23 holiday songs was released this century, and it’s a cover of a song written in 1951
0
2
4
6
8 songs
8
1940-1959
9
1960-1979
5
1980-1999
1
2000-2019
Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the only song released after 1999, but it was written in 1951.
0
2
4
6
8 songs
8
1940-1959
9
1960-1979
5
1980-1999
2000-2019
1
Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the only song released after 1999, but it was written in 1951.
0
2
4
6
8 songs
8
1940-1959
9
1960-1979
5
1980-1999
1
2000-2019
Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the only song released after 1999, but it was written in 1951.
The oldest song on this list, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” was released in 1942.
0
2
4
6
8 songs
8
1940-1959
9
1960-1979
5
1980-1999
1
2000-2019
Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the only song released after 1999, but it was written in 1951.
The oldest song on this list, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” was released in 1942.
Source: Billboard Holiday 100 list.
Holiday music burrows into a sweet spot in our brains’ wiring, said Brian Rabinovitz, a lecturer at the College of William & Mary whose expertise is the neuroscience of music.
All music can stimulate the brain’s pleasure centers, he said, but holiday music can evoke treasured memories on top of that, courtesy of the brain’s filing system. Tonal patterns and autobiographical events are processed in overlapping regions of the medial prefrontal cortex.
That means that even though you might be into avant-garde jazz, death metal or emo, the rest of the year, you may involuntarily turn to mush when you hear “White Christmas” because your brain associates that song with baking cookies in grandma’s kitchen when you were 6.
So how does a new song break in?
“For obvious reasons, it’s a real challenge to add something new to that canon,” said Mark Simos, Bennett’s colleague and a professor of songwriting at Berklee, in an email, “because it’s by intention not a contemporary style — and because those songs carry lots of specific cultural associations for listeners.”
But getting into that rare air is hugely profitable, so artists keep trying, and every decade or so, someone succeeds.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono did it with their 1971 duet “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” So did Paul McCartney’s 1979 song “Wonderful Christmastime” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which debuted in 1984.
And sitting pretty in a red elf suit atop them all is Mariah Carey’s 1994 blockbuster, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (AIWFCIY for short).
“It’s almost like buying a lottery ticket and burying it in the backyard,” said Post music critic Chris Richards. “If your song ends up striking gold, you end up in heavy rotation every December until the end of time.”
Songs that make the top of the list tend to have certain similarities.
They usually have short, repetitive lyrics and standard holiday themes. They don’t even really have to make a lot of sense. Mel Tormé’s “A Christmas Song” is just a litany of images: chestnuts roasting, Jack Frost nipping, carolers, mistletoe, yadda yadda yadda. And we love it.
Bennett analyzed the lyrics of U.K. Spotify’s top 200 streams from Christmas week in 2016 and found 78 were holiday songs, most of which also show up on U.S. lists. The lyrics of those 78 fell into at least one — and often more — of eight thematic buckets. (He put an instrumental in a ninth category.)
Holiday song lyrics share a few common themes
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” includes multiple lyric themes found in the most popular holiday songs. Some examples:
0
4
8
12 songs
14
Home
14
Santa
12
In love
12
Snow
9
Lost love
7
Party
Peace on
Earth
5
4
Religious
1
Instrumental
“Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you”
“Santa won't you bring me
The one I really need”
“I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree”
0
4
8
12 songs
14
Home
14
Santa
12
In love
12
Snow
9
Lost love
7
Party
Peace on
Earth
5
4
Religious
1
Instrumental
“Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you”
“Santa won't you bring me
The one I really need”
“I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree”
0
4
8
12 songs
“I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree”
14
Home
14
Santa
“Santa won't you bring me
The one I really need”
12
In love
“Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you”
12
Snow
9
Lost love
“I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow”
7
Party
Peace on
Earth
5
4
Religious
1
Instrumental
0
4
8
12 songs
“I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree”
14
Home
14
Santa
“Santa won't you bring me
The one I really need”
12
In love
“Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you”
12
Snow
9
Lost love
“I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow”
7
Party
5
Peace on Earth
4
Religious
1
Instrumental
Source: Data based on Joe Bennett’s analysis of top 200 U.K. Spotify song streams from the week of Dec. 25, 2016. Most of these songs overlap with the same set as seen on Billboard’s Holiday 100 lists.
Nearly all of the songs Bennett analyzed were in a major key, and 90 percent were 4/4 time, the most danceable time signature (4 beats to a measure, quarter-note gets a beat). They averaged a tempo of 115 beats per minute — “not frenetic,” Bennett said, “but it’ll get you a little bit of cardio.” (AIWFCIY is 150 bpm, one of the fastest holiday songs.)
Subtlety is not a requirement. Nearly half featured audible sleigh bells.
Both Richards and Bennett cited Ariana Grande’s 2014 song “Santa Tell Me” as one that might someday claw its way to canon status, and Bennett mentioned Leona Lewis’s “One More Sleep” as well. Both share certain characteristics with Carey’s hit, but neither is a sure thing.
Song similarities based on Spotify attributes
Low
Med
High
Mariah Carey
Leona Lewis
Ariana Grande
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994)
“Santa Tell Me” (2014)
“One More Sleep” (2013)
Positivity
Tempo
Energy
Danceability
The three songs have similar danceability and energy, but vary greatly in other attributes.
Low
Med
High
Mariah Carey
Ariana Grande
Leona Lewis
“Santa Tell Me” (2014)
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994)
“One More Sleep” (2013)
Positivity
Tempo
Energy
Danceability
The three songs have similar danceability and energy, but vary greatly in other attributes.
Low
Med
High
Danceability
Energy
Tempo
Positivity
Ariana Grande
“Santa Tell Me” (2014)
Leona Lewis
“One More Sleep” (2013)
Mariah Carey
“All I Want for Christmas
Is You” (1994)
The three songs have similar danceability and energy, but vary greatly in other attributes.
Low
Med
High
Danceability
Energy
Tempo
Positivity
Ariana Grande
“Santa Tell Me” (2014)
Leona Lewis
“One More Sleep” (2013)
Mariah Carey
“All I Want for Christmas
Is You” (1994)
The three songs have similar danceability and energy, but vary greatly in other attributes.
Source: Spotify data and analysis. All values are on a scale from 0 to 1. Tempo was converted from beats per minute.
“[In 2014] I thought, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to enter the bloodstream,’” Richards said of “Santa Tell Me.” “And I’m still waiting.”
The deal with covers (a.k.a. your brain on Michael Bublé)
Of the 23 songs that dominate Billboard’s list, 10 are covers, including three different recordings of Meredith Wilson’s 1951 song, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
Because we are enamored with the old stuff, it’s not surprising that the canon is littered with newer versions of classics.
The most recent is by the current king of holiday covers, Canadian crooner Michael Bublé, whose 2011 album “Christmas” provided 10 of the songs in Bennett’s 78. What the album lacks in original songs and title creativity it makes up for in production values, Bennett said.
Covered in Bublés
Not Michael Bublé
87%
Michael Bublé
13%
Source: Data based on Joe Bennett’s analysis of top 200 Spotify UK song streams from the week of Dec. 25, 2016.
“He’s choosing very old songs played with classic old school, big-band arrangements, but he’s recording them with contemporary technology that makes them radio air-play friendly,” Bennet said. That way, people can “have all of the sound quality they expect in a modern recording from a contemporary artist while getting all the nostalgic feelings that we want from the songwriter.”
Rabinovitz provided a neurological explanation for why we like covers: They meet our expectations.
Our brains feel rewarded when they correctly predict what happens next, and if a prediction is wrong, we feel momentarily discombobulated. But if the surprise is not too drastic, he said, our brains might decide they like the change — and then they are often happier than if there had been no surprise in the first place. It’s why many of us like surprise parties and roller coasters even though they’re initially terrifying.
It works the same with music, Rabinovitz said. “You can have your prediction violated but find it wonderful.”
This is why cover artists tinker a little but don’t usually stray wildly from the original arrangements.
For instance, from the first raspy syllables of Bruce Springsteen’s 1975 version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” you know you’re not hearing Fred Astaire’s version from the 1970 TV show, which was itself one of many covers of the 1934 song. The timing between words is different; some notes stay down when your brain thinks they should go up. But you also hear those sleigh bells and you know those words, and well, your brain decides that the Boss’s version is pretty darn good after all.
The original “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was recorded by Judy Garland in 1944. That version appears in the Holiday 100 along with eight different covers.
Covers of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
Originally
performed by
Covered by
Judy Garland
Meet Me In St. Louis
1944
The Carpenters
Christmas
Portrait
1978
Frank Sinatra
Christmas Songs
by Sinatra
1947
Christina Aguilera
My Kind
of Christmas
2000
James Taylor
James Taylor
at Christmas
2006
Jewel ft. Home Free
The Sing-Off
2013
Michael Bublé
Christmas
2011
Cat Power
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2013
Sam Smith
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2014
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on
Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019
Originally
performed by
Covered by
Judy Garland
Meet Me In St. Louis
1944
The Carpenters
Christmas
Portrait
1978
Frank Sinatra
Christmas Songs
by Sinatra
1947
Christina Aguilera
My Kind
of Christmas
2000
James Taylor
James Taylor
at Christmas
2006
Jewel ft. Home Free
The Sing-Off
2013
Michael Bublé
Christmas
2011
Cat Power
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2013
Sam Smith
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2014
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on
Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019
Originally
performed by
Covered by
Judy Garland
Meet Me In St. Louis
1944
Frank Sinatra
Christmas Songs by Sinatra
1947
The Carpenters
Christmas Portrait
1978
Michael Bublé
Christmas
2011
James Taylor
James Taylor at Christmas
2006
Christina Aguilera
My Kind of Christmas
2000
Jewel ft.
Home Free
The Sing-Off
2013
Sam Smith
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2014
Cat Power
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2013
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019
Originally
performed by
Covered by
Judy Garland
Meet Me In St. Louis
1944
Frank Sinatra
Christmas Songs by Sinatra
1947
The Carpenters
Christmas Portrait
1978
Michael Bublé
Christmas
2011
James Taylor
James Taylor at Christmas
2006
Christina Aguilera
My Kind of Christmas
2000
Jewel ft.
Home Free
The Sing-Off
2013
Cat Power
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2013
Sam Smith
Have Yourself a
Merry Little Christmas
2014
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019
Hippos, donkeys, menorahs and death by reindeer
Just like there is a canon for traditional holiday songs, there’s a canon of sorts for novelty songs, which are too goofball-niche to enter the Serious Traditional Canon but are also too much fun to not play every year.
Rather than aiming for universality, novelty songs address a specific theme or appeal to a certain slice of people. The genre is not new — it developed right alongside the canon during the creative exploration of songwriters in the 1950s, Simos said.
For example, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” recorded in a startlingly Ethel-Merman-like voice by 10-year-old Gayla Peevey in 1953, has a clever conceit: a child making an unreasonable demand.
“It gives you that charming feeling of what a nice idea,” said Bennett, “but it’s not a universal sentiment.”
New York-area earworm “Dominick the Donkey,” recorded by Lou Monte in 1960, is sprinkled with Italian vocabulary and tells the story of a donkey that delivers Brooklyn-made presents to kids in Italian hills too steep for reindeer. It’s a hoot, but a little of the chorus’s “ee-HAW, ee-HAW” goes a long way.
Elmo & Patsy’s 1979 tale of a Christmas Eve tragedy, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” is a bit too twisted to jibe with many people’s idea of the Christmas spirit.
Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” (1994, plus three updates) offers up a litany of famous Jews, a few PG-rated lyrics and some pretty great rhymes — “marijuanica,” “gin and tonica,” “Tijuanica” — and requires a certain sense of humor (a working knowledge of Hanukkah tradition helps, too).
Ah, but once in a while, a supposed “novelty song” turns out to be universal after all.
José Feliciano feared his 1970 cultural mashup “Feliz Navidad” would never get U.S. airplay, but the ridiculously simple song — six words in Spanish and 14 in English, set to a Latin beat — is now among the most popular holiday songs of all time. Its entire message: I want to wish you a Merry Christmas.
The vanilla theme, the peppy beat, the endless repetition and the easy-to-remember lyrics make a powerful combination — and it doesn’t hurt that the triangle and maracas together sound a lot like sleigh bells.
These are the voices you’ll hear the most
These artists have had the most songs appear at least once on Billboard’s Holiday 100. The a cappella group Pentatonix has had 16 songs appear, one more even than Bublé. Below is how each artist’s top songs ranked over time.
Pentatonix
16 songs, with 3 of their best:
“Hallelujah”
“Little Drummer Boy”
“Mary, Did You Know?”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Michael Bublé
15 songs, with 3 of his best:
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“All I Want for Christmas is You”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Bing Crosby
10 songs, with 3 of his best:
“White Christmas”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“Adeste Fidelis (Oh, Come All Ye Faithful)”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Frank Sinatra
8 songs, with 3 of his best:
“Jingle Bells”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on
Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019.
Weekly rankings for December and January
only are shown.
Pentatonix
16 songs, with 3 of their best:
“Hallelujah”
“Little Drummer Boy”
“Mary, Did You Know?”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Michael Bublé
15 songs, with 3 of his best:
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“All I Want for Christmas is You”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Bing Crosby
10 songs, with 3 of his best:
“White Christmas”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“Adeste Fidelis (Oh, Come All Ye Faithful)”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Frank Sinatra
8 songs, with 3 of his best:
“Jingle Bells”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on Billboard’s
Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019. Weekly rankings for
December and January only are shown
Pentatonix
Michael Bublé
16 songs, with 3 of their best:
15 songs, with 3 of his best:
“Hallelujah”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“Little Drummer Boy”
“All I Want for Christmas is You”
“Mary, Did You Know?”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Bing Crosby
Frank Sinatra
10 songs, with 3 of his best:
8 songs, with 3 of his best:
“Jingle Bells”
“White Christmas”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Adeste Fidelis (Oh, Come All Ye Faithful)”
“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Andy Williams
Ariana Grande
8 songs, with 2 of his best:
7 songs, with 2 of her best:
“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
“Santa Tell Me”
“Happy Holiday/Holiday Season”
“Last Christmas”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019.
Weekly rankings for December and January only are shown.
Pentatonix
Michael Bublé
Bing Crosby
16 songs, with 3 of their best:
15 songs, with 3 of his best:
10 songs, with 3 of his best:
“Hallelujah”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“White Christmas”
“Little Drummer Boy”
“All I Want For Christmas Is You”
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“Mary, Did You Know?”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Adeste Fidelis (Oh, Come All Ye Faithful)”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Frank Sinatra
Andy Williams
Ariana Grande
8 songs, with 3 of his best:
8 songs, with 2 of his best:
7 songs, with 2 of her best:
“Jingle Bells”
“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
“Santa Tell Me”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Happy Holiday/Holiday Season”
“Last Christmas”
“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
1
25
50
75
100
1
10
20
30
40
Weeks since list started
Note: Songs included appeared at least once on Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday list, from 2011 to 2019.
Weekly rankings for December and January only are shown.
About this story
We couldn’t let all these experts go without asking their favorite holiday songs.
Music professor Joe Bennett’s is 1985’s “Fairytale of New York” by the Pogues with Kirsty MacColl. Neuroscientist Brian Rabinovitz cited the eerie “Carol of the Bells,” specifically the version by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Post critic Chris Richards chose Carey’s AIWFCIY: “Dancing to it at a wedding reception in December was like the fifth dimension of this song for me. It was so cool to know that there was still some unharvested happiness to get out of this song.”
We asked for your faves in a Post Graphics Twitter callout but got mostly responses from inside the newsroom. However, shout-out to follower Maia Nolan-Partnow for reminding us that the John Denver and the Muppets version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” is fantastic.
As for us, editor Danielle Rindler loves just about any version of “Silver Bells.” Editor Ann Gerhart listens to the album “Latin Jazz Christmas” even in July, particularly Arturo Sandoval’s instrumental version of “Jingle Bells.” Copy editor Panfilo Garcia went with “Father Christmas” by the Kinks. Graphics reporter Chris Alcantara picked “Just Like Christmas” by Low. Writer Bonnie Berkowitz couldn’t decide between old-school and older-school, choosing both Johnny Cash’s version of “The Little Drummer Boy” and Mahalia Jackson’s “Go Tell It On the Mountain.” Graphics reporter Shelly Tan said she doesn’t really listen to much holiday music and declined to give an answer, so we unilaterally chose “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Thurl Ravenscroft for her. But she’s actually a lovely person.
Additional sources: Billboard spokesman Jamie Warner; ASCAP.