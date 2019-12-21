All we want for Christmas is ... these songs. Here’s why.

What is going on here? The answer is nostalgia, said literally every person contacted for this story.

“Generally, popular music is about putting yourself out there, new relationships, new beginnings, being young and single and dancing,” said Joe Bennett, professor of musicology at Berklee College of Music. “Christmas music is almost the reverse of that, conceptually and lyrically. It is about homecoming, nostalgia, looking back to a more innocent time in one’s life or cultural history.”

We could argue nonstop about what constitutes the holiday canon, but the top of the top is pretty clear — and pretty old. Most were written in the 1970s and earlier, and many of the most popular versions of those songs were released that long ago as well.