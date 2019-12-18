Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Brush with genius John Singer Sargent shows how it’s done in masterful ‘Venetian Interior’ John Singer Sargent’s “Venetian Interior,” ca. 1880-1882. On view at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. (Carnegie Museum of Art) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

This painting of the interior of a palazzo in Venice is by John Singer Sargent. It hangs in the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, and it contains what is possibly the most beautiful brushstroke in the history of art.

Can you see it?

Whenever brushstrokes become more explicitly visible in great painting, they offer a peek behind the curtain. Instead of glassy smooth illusions appearing in the world as if by immaculate conception, you get — in late Titian, in Diego Velázquez and Frans Hals, in Édouard Manet and Berthe Morisot — glimpses into how it is done.

I think of such painting as “embodied” or even “incarnate,” because it makes you aware of what you can easily forget: that to make a mark with a paintbrush, you generally need a hand, attached to an arm, attached to a body directed by a brain, and all these are working in concert — and in counterpoint to gravity.

Visible brushstrokes help you sense the physicality of the act, just as, when in front of a drip painting by Jackson Pollock, you can sense the looping movements of his arm and the intuitive choreography of his body. You can sense, too, the speed of the arm’s movement: faster movements seem riskier, more virtuosic.

Like the blur and accidental cropping you see in 20th-century street photography, visible brushstrokes can also capture something about the speed of life at the time they were made. Life started to accelerate in the 19th century, when Sargent painted “An Interior in Venice,” due to not only photography but also train travel and so many other forms of mechanization.

The velocity of modern life is often reflected in the art of Sargent and his Impressionist contemporaries. But the pace of life in Venice, then as now, remained slow. In fact, even the speed of light seems slower there, as it bounces off sloshing canal water and is refracted through colored glass and curtains.

This painting’s pearly, drowsy light is part of what I love about it. The two women in the foreground — one of them recognizable as a favored model — stroll aimlessly down the dark hall. A woman seated against the wall is threading beads, and another woman, framed by the distant doorway, looks out over the canal. Two more, slightly out of scale, squat on a step at the end of the hallway, one with a child on her knee. They could almost be inmates in a prison or psychiatric ward, where narratives dissolve and one day feels indistinguishable from the next.

The painting’s combination of nonchalant speed and drug-dragged slowness is like a spell. At the heart of the spell is that single, beautiful brushstroke — the vertical one over on the right that perfectly describes light reflecting off the front of a wooden chest. Sargent made it with a loaded brush that gradually disgorged its viscous payload as he dragged it downward.

How utterly brilliant.

Almost as amazing in their economy are the vertical marks that capture light bouncing off the nearby frames on the wall. But notice here how Sargent’s brush has moved upward into the shadows. Since his arm would have had to work against gravity, these marks seem slightly slower, less nonchalant, more calculated.

Then again (art is amazing!), perhaps he simply turned the canvas upside down?

