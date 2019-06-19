Aretha Franklin’s performance at the 1971 Montreux Jazz Fest was a defining moment ... for the festival. (Monique Jacot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

‘Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)’ There’s magic in making ‘sit’ a four-syllable word

In 1994, the first time the Roots played the Montreux Jazz Fest, the event’s founder Claude Nobs took the band’s frontman Questlove to his house to watch a film of Aretha Franklin performing at the festival in 1971. “He told me, ‘This is the reason I dedicate my life to Montreux Jazz,’ ” Questlove recalls.

It had taken Nobs years to get Aretha to play there. She had canceled repeatedly, made extravagant demands — a bigger dressing room, an extra suite — and he had tried to woo her with flowers and candy, he later told Franklin biographer David Ritz. “It was hell trying to arrange the date.”

Now, though, in June 1971, she was there onstage, in a flowing gown and dangling earrings — relaxed but in control of her music and her audience. Though she often hired local musicians on the cheap while touring Europe, this time she had brought her regular band, saxophone great King Curtis and the Kingpins. But as she sat at the Steinway midway through her 10-song set, it was clear that this young woman, not yet 30, was not merely the singer but the de facto bandleader. Watching her now, Questlove still finds it astonishing.

Questlove “It’s literally her in a zone so deep and so spiritual,” said the Roots’ frontman.

“Aretha doesn’t get the credit because she’s not dancing around like James Brown. A lot of his body movement accentuates the band that’s behind him, but, you know, she has just as much power, if anything more power, sitting at the piano commanding her band.”

And then, eight songs in, came the high point: “Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business).”

She started with a piano roll, then paused.

“Does anybody feel like hearing the blues?” she coyly asked her audience. “You don’t think it’s too early for the blues right now?”

She resumed playing and began to sing. “I don’t want nobody . . . always . . . sss-sss-sss-sitting around . . .”

It went on for six or seven seconds, that sss-sss-sss. Search as much as you like; she never sang the song quite like that in any other recorded performance. “It just becomes something beyond onomatopoeia or chanting,” says Questlove. “To watch her pronounce the word ‘sit’ for six seconds, it’s just unheard of. That’s when you’re lost in a zone, that’s when you’re really into your craft.”

When she wrote “Dr. Feelgood” — for her breakthrough 1967 album “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You” — she was married. Unhappily. To the co-writer of the song. Ted White was her husband, her manager and her tormentor, the man she married in 1961 against her father’s wishes, when she was just 19.

The marriage was yet another miserable aspect of her personal life that Franklin would attempt to keep under wraps, long after it was over, in her effort to project an “upbeat, straight ahead” persona. The melancholy truth had been at least partially exposed in a 1968 Time cover story, which described White “roughing her up” in public at an Atlanta hotel and Franklin’s depressive tendencies: “She sleeps til afternoon, then mopes in front of the television set, chain-smoking Kools and snacking compulsively.”

“Dr. Feelgood” was the B-side of her smash hit “Respect.” The title gives the game away. And the action within is basically about the singer wishing for time alone with “my man.” She doesn’t need a doctor, she doesn’t need pills.

I love ya girl, but I don’t no have time

To sit with you, and chit with you, and sit and chit-chat and smile

In that 1968 Time story, the comedian Godfrey Cambridge noted that most soul songs have the same theme: “A woman works all day cooking and cleaning a house for white folks, then comes home and has to cook and clean for her man. Sex is the only thing she’s got to look forward to, to set her up to face the next day.”

“Dr. Feelgood” wraps itself around so much that defined her. It is spiritual and sexual, sometimes within the same couplet. “Oh! Yeah! Oooh!/Oh, good God almighty. The man sure makes me feel real . . . goooooooood!”

When producer Jerry Wexler first heard the demo, it brought to mind a Bessie Smith song, soaked in sexuality. “Don’t put it to Aretha like that,” White told Wexler. “She doesn’t like to think she writes sexy songs.”

The Montreux “Feelgood” is all about the build, the balloon ready to burst, the tears, the tension, the everything. A vocal exorcism.

“It’s literally her in a zone so deep and so spiritual that it just — I won’t even say reduced her — it elevated her to primitive expression,” says Questlove. “That’s her version of [John] Coltrane’s primitive screaming on ‘My Favorite Things.’ That’s her version of Sly Stone’s yelling at the end of ‘Sing a Simple Song.’ That’s her expression of Pharoah Sanders, ‘The Creator has a Master Plan.’ When you zone out into primitive expression, I don’t know, it’s almost like tantric sex.”