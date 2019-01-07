In 2007, people rolled their eyes when Netflix first decided to stream movies rather than just mail you DVDs. But fast-forward about a decade, and it’s hard to remember when we weren’t all binge-watching “Stranger Things” or sharing our streaming-service passwords.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and other streaming apps now generate an incredible amount of original content — 160 scripted shows, almost a third of the record 495 on all of TV, according to FX Networks Research.