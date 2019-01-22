The Oscar nominations are finally here. Who will win big at the 91st annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and share your picks.
If you need a quick refresher on this year’s nominations, take a look. Who will win best picture? Will it be a true story such as “Vice,” “BlacKkKlansman” or “Green Book”? Or will films such as “A Star Is Born” or “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which have strong musical components and characters, rule the show? Will the blockbuster smash “Black Panther” win? And then there’s “The Favourite” and “Roma” with 10 nominations each.
Best picture
“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. Does it have a chance?
Best director
Spike Lee has never been nominated for Best Director before this year.
Best actor in a leading role
Best actress in a leading role
Though she has been nominated six times, Glenn Close of “The Wife” has never won an Oscar.
Actor in a supporting role
Actress in a supporting role
Best original screenplay
Best adapted screenplay
Best animated feature film
Peter Ramsey, who directed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is the first African American director nominated in the best animated feature film category.
Documentary feature
Best foreign language film
The Academy proposed a plan for the “Popular Oscar” this year but it didn’t fly.
Best original score
Best original song
Best sound editing
Best sound mixing
Where is Meryl Streep this year? (Oh yeah, she’s in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and "Mary Poppins Returns.") But no Oscar noms for her.
Best makeup and hair styling
Best cinematography
Best production design
Best film editing
Best visual effect
“Avengers: Infinity War” was the highest grossing movie of 2018.
Best animated short film
Best documentary short subject
Best costume design
Best live action short film
Thanks for filling out your ballot. We’re gathering readers’ votes up until the Oscars ceremony airs (Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.). Check back to see how your picks stacked up against the night’s big winners.
Illustrations by Till Lauer / Special to the Post
