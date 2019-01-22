Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Oscar nominations are finally here. Who will win big at the 91st annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and share your picks.

If you need a quick refresher on this year’s nominations, take a look. Who will win best picture? Will it be a true story such as “Vice,” “BlacKkKlansman” or “Green Book”? Or will films such as “A Star Is Born” or “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which have strong musical components and characters, rule the show? Will the blockbuster smash “Black Panther” win? And then there’s “The Favourite” and “Roma” with 10 nominations each.

Best picture 1 of 24

“Roma” “A Star Is Born” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Black Panther” “Green Book” “The Favourite” “BlacKkKlansman” “Vice”

“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. Does it have a chance?

Best director 2 of 24

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman” Adam McKay, “Vice” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite” Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Spike Lee has never been nominated for Best Director before this year.

Best actor in a leading role 3 of 24

Christian Bale, “Vice” Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Best actress in a leading role 4 of 24

Glenn Close, “The Wife” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Though she has been nominated six times, Glenn Close of “The Wife” has never won an Oscar.

Actor in a supporting role 5 of 24

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Actress in a supporting role 6 of 24

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” Amy Adams, “Vice” Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Best original screenplay 7 of 24

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón “First Reformed,” Paul Schrader “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly “Vice,” Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay 8 of 24

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott “A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Best animated feature film 9 of 24

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” “Incredibles 2”

Peter Ramsey, who directed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is the first African American director nominated in the best animated feature film category.

Documentary feature 10 of 24

“Free Solo” “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” “Minding the Gap” “Of Fathers and Sons” “RBG”

Best foreign language film 11 of 24

“Never Look Away” (Germany) “Shoplifters” (Japan) “Capernaum” (Lebanon) “Roma” (Mexico) “Cold War” (Poland)

The Academy proposed a plan for the “Popular Oscar” this year but it didn’t fly.

Best original score 12 of 24

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson “BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell “Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat “Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

Best original song 13 of 24

“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born” “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” “All The Stars,” “Black Panther” “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” “Mary Poppins Returns” “I’ll Fight,” “RBG”

Best sound editing 14 of 24

“First Man” “A Quiet Place” “Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Roma”

Best sound mixing 15 of 24

“A Star Is Born” “Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “First Man” “Roma”

Where is Meryl Streep this year? (Oh yeah, she’s in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and "Mary Poppins Returns.") But no Oscar noms for her.

Best makeup and hair styling 16 of 24

“Border” “Mary Queen of Scots” “Vice”

Best cinematography 17 of 24

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón “A Star Is Born,” Matthew Libatique “The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan “Cold War,” Lukasz Zal “Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel “Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel

Best production design 18 of 24

“Black Panther” “Roma” “First Man” “The Favourite” “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best film editing 19 of 24

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis “Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito “BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman “Vice,” Hank Corwin

Best visual effect 20 of 24

“Avengers: Infinity War” “Christopher Robin” “First Man” “Ready Player One” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Avengers: Infinity War” was the highest grossing movie of 2018.

Best animated short film 21 of 24

“Animal Behaviour” “Bao” “Late Afternoon” “One Small Step” “Weekends”

Best documentary short subject 22 of 24

“Black Sheep” “End Game” “Lifeboat” “A Night at the Garden” “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best costume design 23 of 24

“Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter “The Favourite,” Sandy Powell “Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne “Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres

Best live action short film 24 of 24

“Detainment” “Fauve” “Marguerite” “Mother” “Skin”

Thanks for filling out your ballot. We’re gathering readers’ votes up until the Oscars ceremony airs (Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.). Check back to see how your picks stacked up against the night’s big winners.