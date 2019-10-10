At Sushi Taro, you’re in good hands

No area chef brings me closer to Tokyo than Nobu Yamazaki, whose performance at the six-seat wooden counter on the second floor is the culinary equivalent of a maestro directing an orchestra. Of all the area’s fine-dining venues, this one takes us on the most affordable journey: 10 courses, featuring classical and contemporary ideas, start at $180 a person. My last feast remains etched in my mind. First, a fluffy, one-bite pâté made with monkfish liver and sticky yam. Next, a Kumamoto oyster with banana and anchovy, a startling combination that the palate ultimately green lights. “Not very fresh,” the chef says, handing over slices of tuna the color of tar. His smile signals you’ll become a fan of fish pressed with dried tomato and aged for a couple weeks, resulting in a beefy texture and lovely tang. More old-school is rice bundled in persimmon leaf and hiding luscious cured butterfish. The meal unfolds like a good story, quiet moments followed by dramatic ones. The highlight is when Yamazaki and his co-chef, Masaya Kitayama, set out six black lacquer boxes, each holding the piscine equivalent of jewels, and ask which they can turn into sashimi or sushi. (With luck, the display includes the uncommon white-fleshed, snapper-like golden thread.) Toward the end of the parade comes what looks like a sandwich; in reality, it’s an airy “roll” with the texture of an ice cream cone filled with a treasure chest of indulgences, including black truffle and foie gras. Inspired. And fun. Snagging a reservation, on the other hand, is made challenging by a restrictive list of rules and a restaurant representative with the email charm of Kim Jong-Un. Get over the hump. It gets better — worlds better — once you’re in the hands of the chef.