The dining bubble that everyone fretted about last year? Far from bursting, it has only gotten bigger, judging from the torrent of new restaurants in and around Washington. For diners, it’s a buyer’s market. So many choices! So little time to try them all. While we said goodbye to some favorite places (C.F. Folks, Del Campo), we cheered legions of new kids on the block. Name a neighborhood and it likely benefited from a tempting arrival or more. Downtown has become an embarrassment of riches, for fish fanciers and Indian enthusiasts in particular, but a mental sweep of the region flags novel cooking in Northeast D.C., Fairfax, Silver Spring, even bucolic Sperryville, Va.

Hence, for a second year in a row, my spring dining guide focuses on newcomers, 30 restaurants that also underscore the area’s melting pot allure. Hawaii? Haiti? Their fan bases are covered. Most of the fledglings are worth a toast, but the exceptions might surprise you. To help narrow decisions, I’ve ranked my 10 favorites. Pardon me now while I head out to eat some more. I’ve got a full plate on the horizon: my 20th fall dining guide, out in October. Meantime, enjoy the fresh bounty.