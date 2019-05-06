A record number of measles cases is hitting the U.S. this year. Who is being affected?
The rising number of measles cases this year is by far the most since successful vaccination led to elimination of the disease in this country almost two decades ago. Cases appear in the United States every year because of people traveling abroad or visitors bringing measles from other countries where it is still common. Lower rates of vaccination, however, have created increased risk when the virus is brought in from other countries.
At least 764 cases across 23 states have been reported this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two overlapping groups have suffered the most this year: children under age 4 and people who were unvaccinated.
Breakdown of 2019 cases
BY AGE
27
25
68
76
167
203
138
0-6
months
6-11
mo.
12-15
mo.
16 mo.
to
4 years
5-19
20-49
50+
BY VACCINATION STATUS
503 people who contracted
measles were unvaccinated
125 unknown
76 people had been
previously vaccinated
BY AGE
27
25
68
76
167
203
138
0-6
months
6-11
mo.
12-15
mo.
16 mo.
to 4 years
5-19
20-49
50+
BY VACCINATION STATUS
503 people who contracted
measles were unvaccinated
125 unknown
76 people had been
previously vaccinated
BY VACCINATION STATUS
BY AGE
503 people who contracted
measles were unvaccinated
125 unknown
25
68
76
167
203
138
27
76 people had been
previously vaccinated
0-6
months
6-11
mo.
12-15
mo.
16 mo.
to 4 years
5-19
20-49
50+
The vast majority of people infected have not been vaccinated. Communities with lower vaccination rates are vulnerable to measles spreads so quickly through coughing and sneezing.
More than 10 percent of the people with measles this year, however, had been vaccinated. If people are vaccinated but exposed to measles, they may still become infected.
The first of the two-dose vaccination is often given to children around 12 months old. One dose of the vaccine is 93 percent effective, according to the CDC, and two doses are 97 percent effective in preventing infection. That still means that some people will not be protected.
Measles cases by county
100
200
350
10
Location approximate
WASH.
N.H.
ORE.
N.Y.
MASS.
MICH.
CT
PA.
IOWA
N.J.
NEV.
IND.
MD.
ILL.
COLO.
MO.
KY.
CALIF.
TN.
ARIZ.
GA.
TEXAS
FLA.
100
200
350
Location approximate
10
WASH.
Portland
N.H.
ORE.
N.Y.
Rockland Co.
MICH.
MASS.
CT
Detroit
—New
York
PENN.
IOWA
N.J.
NEV.
IND.
MD.
Denver
San
Francisco
ILL.
COLO.
MO.
KY.
CALIF.
TN.
Los
Angeles
ARIZ.
GA.
Dallas
TEXAS
Houston
FLA.
100
200
350
Location approximate
10
WASH.
Portland—
N.H.
ORE.
N.Y.
Rockland Co.
MICH.
MASS.
CT
Detroit
Chicago
—New
York
IOWA
PENN.
N.J.
NEV.
ILL.
IND.
MD.
San
Francisco
Denver
COLO.
MO.
KY.
CALIF.
TN.
Los Angeles
ARIZ.
Atlanta area
GA.
Dallas
TEXAS
Houston
FLA.
100
200
350
Location approximate
10
WASH.
Portland—
N.H.
ORE.
N.Y.
MICH.
MASS.
Orange Co.
CONN.
Detroit
—Rockland Co.
Chicago
—New York
PENN.
IOWA
—Ocean Co.
N.J.
NEV.
Baltimore
ILL.
IND.
MD.
San
Francisco
Denver
COLO.
CALIF.
MO.
KY.
Eastern Tenn.
TN.
Los Angeles
ARIZ.
Atlanta area
GA.
Dallas
TEXAS
Houston
FLA.
Travel can spread measles quickly from one community to another. A child who flew to the United States from Israel brought measles into Brooklyn, public health officials said, and then an infected member of that community drove to Michigan, creating an outbreak there. Outbreaks have also branched out from Brooklyn to other parts of New York, Connecticut and Baltimore County. An outbreak in New Jersey may also be related.
Measles cropped up in Los Angeles this year after a traveler brought it home from Vietnam. Then a second traveler brought it from Thailand. California’s largest outbreak — near Sacramento — came from a visitor to the Philippines, according to state health officials.
27,782
1958
763k
1963
vaccination
begins
DETAIL
0
1950
Measles declared
eliminated
2,126
667
764
0
1990
’92
2000
2014
2019
27,782
1958
763k
1963
vaccination
begins
DETAIL
0
1950
Measles declared
eliminated
2,126
667
764
0
1990
’92
2000
2014
2019
27,782
1958
763k
1963
vaccination
begins
Measles declared
eliminated
2,126
667
764
DETAIL
0
0
1990
’92
2000
2014
2019
1950
Before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, experts estimate the country had millions of cases every year, so many that the vast majority were never reported. Each year about 500 people died, and many suffered lifelong impacts, such as breathing problems. Vaccination quickly led to a decline in cases and deaths, and in 2000 the disease was declared eliminated. This year has had the greatest number of cases since an outbreak from 1989 to 1991 caused more than 50,000 cases.
Where parents don’t have to immunize their children
PHILOSOPHICAL
ME
WI
AK
VT
NH
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
TX
FL
RELIGIOUS
ME
WI
AK
VT
NH
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
TX
FL
PHILOSOPHICAL
RELIGIOUS
ME
ME
WI
AK
WI
AK
VT
NH
VT
NH
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
TX
FL
TX
FL
PHILOSOPHICAL
RELIGIOUS
ME
ME
WI
AK
WI
AK
VT
NH
VT
NH
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
WA
ID
MT
ND
MN
IL
MI
NY
MA
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
OR
NV
WY
SD
IA
IN
OH
PA
NJ
CT
RI
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
CA
UT
CO
NE
MO
KY
WV
VA
MD
DE
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
AZ
NM
KS
AR
TN
NC
SC
DC
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
HI
OK
LA
MS
AL
GA
TX
FL
TX
FL
Parents in 17 states can opt out of vaccinating their children if they cite personal or philosophical objections. All states have medical exemption laws since some people cannot be vaccinated because of health issues, such as weakened immune systems. Almost all states grant religious exemptions for people who have religious beliefs against immunization.
About this story
Data from state and county health departments, media reports, the National Conference of State Legislatures and the CDC. Total count of cases as of May 6.