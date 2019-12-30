Photography
It was after midnight when police and paramedics arrived outside a bar in Taunton, Mass. A young man sprawled in the parking lot. He was suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose. He was given four shots of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, and he survived.
The incident was documented by Washington Post staff photographer Salwan Georges, who over the past year has covered the continuing havoc from America’s deadly opioid epidemic. He captured scenes of drug use and apparent overdoses, former addicts and their journeys toward recovery, systems and institutions straining with the deadly influx of drugs, and the pain of those left behind to mourn and pick up the pieces.
In 2017, a record 28,869 people died of synthetic-opioid-related overdoses, a 46.4 percent increase from the previous year. The vast majority were from fentanyl, a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl became the third wave of an opioid epidemic that began with prescription pills and migrated to heroin. Estimates for the first eight months of 2018, the most recent available, show that an additional 20,537 Americans have died — a pace set to exceed the previous year’s.
While the fentanyl epidemic has mostly affected white Americans, the drug is increasingly claiming more African American lives in cities such as Baltimore, which saw fentanyl deaths rise by nearly 5,000 percent between 2013 and 2017.
In Manchester, N.H., one of the states that was hardest hit by the fentanyl crisis, firefighters and paramedics are called nearly every day to overdose scenes and have opened their station houses to addicts seeking treatment. “In the city of Manchester, we saw 20 overdoses to 80 overdoses a month. We were like, ‘What the heck is happening with these overdoses?’ ” Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said.
As people continue to die in record numbers in communities across the country, health officials struggle to provide treatment for the growing numbers of the addicted.
On the streets and at ports of entry, officials voiced concerns about being inadequately equipped and understaffed in their efforts to slow the nation’s illicit drug supply as deaths surged from the epidemic, according to government reports and interviews.
As the crackdown on opioids gained traction, a sweeping change in chronic pain management took root — the tapering of millions of patients who have been relying, in many case for years, on high doses of opioids. Many chronic pain patients described their anxiety, saying that they were not drug addicts or criminals, just people in pain who were following the doctor’s orders.
The epidemic continues to take thousands of lives every year and destroys many more. Those left behind mourn and pick up the pieces. As a single mother in Taunton, Judi Gilmore raised four sons. Todd, 33, died of a heroin overdose in 2006. Jay, 49, at times homeless, would spend nights sleeping on Todd’s grave. He, too, struggled with addiction. A fatal dose of fentanyl killed Jay in May 2018. His mother found him unconscious in a downstairs bathroom after hearing his cellphone ring incessantly.
In West Virginia, nearly 6,900 children are in state care, double the number from a decade ago. Officials estimate that more than 80 percent have been affected by the drug epidemic. The Kinder family of Charleston is filling in gaps left by the overtaxed system. The family has fostered 21 children over six years.
Photos by Salwan Georges. Words and reporting from Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, Steven Rich, Shelby Hanssen, Katie Zezima, Colby Itkowitz, Joel Achenbach, Lenny Bernstein, Debbie Cenziper, Emily Corio, Kelly Hooper and Douglas Soule. Photo editing and production by Nick Kirkpatrick and MaryAnne Golon. Story editing by Jeff Leen.