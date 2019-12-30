The epidemic continues to take thousands of lives every year and destroys many more. Those left behind mourn and pick up the pieces. As a single mother in Taunton, Judi Gilmore raised four sons. Todd, 33, died of a heroin overdose in 2006. Jay, 49, at times homeless, would spend nights sleeping on Todd’s grave. He, too, struggled with addiction. A fatal dose of fentanyl killed Jay in May 2018. His mother found him unconscious in a downstairs bathroom after hearing his cellphone ring incessantly.