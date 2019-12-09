Within six months, the United States had achieved its goals. The leaders of al-Qaeda and the Taliban were dead, captured or in hiding.

Instead of withdrawing, however, the U.S. government started to blur its strategic objective — something that would persist for the next 17 years, according to a cache of confidential government documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Here is a look at nearly two decades of conflict through the lens of the documents and memos — and the shifting strategies along the way.