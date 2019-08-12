How many pain pills went to your pharmacy?

Nearly 83,000 pharmacies are at the front lines of the opioid crisis in America.

The pharmacies and the amount of pain pills they handled are revealed in a previously unreleased database maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The database tracks the path of more than 70 billion pills that contain oxycodone and hydrocodone from manufacturers to retail pharmacies.

While the crisis makes it clear that many of the opioids were diverted to the black market, the DEA database obtained by The Post does not track the pills after they reach the pharmacies. There are legitimate reasons small pharmacies can have outsize volumes, including proximity to surgical centers.

As overdoses soared, nearly 35 billion opioids — half of distributed pills — were handled by 15 percent of pharmacies

The Post has analyzed and mapped the pharmacy data, which covers 2006 through 2012. It provides a first-ever, granular look at the number and type of pills that flowed into pharmacies and their local communities during a period in which nearly 100,000 people died nationwide from overdoses.

The map below shows how many opioid pills were handled by retail and chain pharmacies, as well as how many pills were shipped to pharmacies near a specific address.