How many pain pills went to your pharmacy?
Nearly 83,000 pharmacies are at the front lines of the opioid crisis in America.
The pharmacies and the amount of pain pills they handled are revealed in a previously unreleased database maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The database tracks the path of more than 70 billion pills that contain oxycodone and hydrocodone from manufacturers to retail pharmacies.
While the crisis makes it clear that many of the opioids were diverted to the black market, the DEA database obtained by The Post does not track the pills after they reach the pharmacies. There are legitimate reasons small pharmacies can have outsize volumes, including proximity to surgical centers.
As overdoses soared, nearly 35 billion opioids — half of distributed pills — were handled by 15 percent of pharmacies
The Post has analyzed and mapped the pharmacy data, which covers 2006 through 2012. It provides a first-ever, granular look at the number and type of pills that flowed into pharmacies and their local communities during a period in which nearly 100,000 people died nationwide from overdoses.
The map below shows how many opioid pills were handled by retail and chain pharmacies, as well as how many pills were shipped to pharmacies near a specific address.
Circles in the map are scaled by the total number of pills shipped to each pharmacy from 2006 through 2012.
Circles are colored by the total number of pills per person within a five-mile radius of the pharmacy per year.*
0
25
75
150
300+
Pinch to zoom.
This analysis used two measures for comparison: the number of pills per person per year within a five- to 10-mile radius of each pharmacy and the cumulative number of pills per person based on the county population.
Comparing the yearly pill count within a smaller radius shows how many pills were within local communities across the county. However, measuring the total pill count available within five to 10 miles does not account for people who may travel further distances to acquire prescription pills. To address this, The Post analysis also looked at the number of pills per person within the county because counties offer a larger geographic comparison.
To study the pharmacies at the county level, The Post examined the total number of pills that contained oxycodone and hydrocodone distributed to each pharmacy in a county from 2006 through 2012, as well as the populations of those counties.
Pharmacies with the most pills per person, based on county population, 2006-2012
Click on a column to sort the table.
|Pharmacy
|Total Pills
|Pills per person per year
|
SHEARER DRUG
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
|
6,778,550
|
96
|
HARDIN COUNTY DISCOUNT PHA
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
|
2,789,740
|
90
|
ARNZEN'S KAMIAH DRUG
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
|
2,298,640
|
88
|
BOONEVILLE DISCOUNT DRUGS
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
|
2,850,040
|
86
|
C & R CLINIC PHCY
MORTON COUNTY, KS
|
1,916,920
|
85
|
GLENN'S APOTHECARY
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
|
5,171,800
|
80
|
SMITH COUNTY DRUG CENTER INC.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
|
9,508,190
|
72
|
STROSNIDER
MINGO COUNTY, WV
|
13,168,350
|
70
|
MAIN STREET PHARMACY
COMANCHE COUNTY, KS
|
915,740
|
70
|
HOWARD'S DRUGS
LAKE COUNTY, OR
|
3,706,210
|
68
|
R&K PHARMACY INC.
POLK COUNTY, TN
|
7,627,625
|
66
|
SAFEWAY INC.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
|
2,175,110
|
65
|
BOYDS FAMILY PHARMACY
EMERY COUNTY, UT
|
4,843,750
|
65
|
MK STORES INC.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
|
3,029,550
|
65
|
CLINIC PHARMACY
HARMON COUNTY, OK
|
1,294,890
|
65
|
HOOK-SUPERX LLC
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
|
5,843,000
|
64
|
CAPPS PHARMACY INC.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
|
3,106,950
|
64
|
VALUE-MED INC.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
|
10,449,480
|
64
|
AMPHARM INC.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
|
5,054,570
|
62
|
POMEROY PHARMACY INC.
GARFIELD COUNTY, WA
|
958,300
|
62
|
HOMETOWN PHARMACY
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
|
4,935,500
|
61
|
DAVIDSON DISCOUNT DRUGS
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
|
2,150,990
|
61
|
THREE FORKS APOTHECARY LLC
LEE COUNTY, KY
|
3,307,670
|
61
|
DIXON DRUG
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
|
508,230
|
58
|
PRESCRIPTION CENTER INC.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
|
5,128,760
|
57
|
DBA MEDICINE CABINET PHARMACY
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
|
9,183,940
|
56
|
MIKE'S PHARMACY
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
|
5,490,990
|
56
|
THRIFTY PAYLESS INC.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
|
3,664,970
|
55
|
DONALDSON PHARMACY INC.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
|
2,975,970
|
54
|
BURDEN DRUG CTR INC.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
|
6,680,940
|
54
|
DAVIS-FLECK DRUGS
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
|
4,448,100
|
53
|
ZION PHARMACY
KANE COUNTY, UT
|
2,473,500
|
52
|
CITY DRUG STORE
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
|
5,427,370
|
51
|
SPECIALIZED PHARMACY SERVICES
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
|
7,723,580
|
51
|
RIGBYS PHARMACY INC.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
|
2,775,100
|
51
|
FAMILY DISCOUNT PHARMACY INC.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
|
12,849,040
|
51
|
STAR DRUG
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
|
2,472,350
|
50
|
MOUNT VERNON DRUG
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
|
5,848,170
|
49
|
HARTSVILLE PHARMACY
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
|
2,645,530
|
49
|
ADDISON DRUG
DE BACA COUNTY, NM
|
671,600
|
49
|
LYON DRUG STORE
LYON COUNTY, KY
|
2,835,670
|
48
|
SAFEWAY INC.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
|
4,337,130
|
48
|
WAL-MART PHARMACY 10-2562
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
|
1,990,640
|
47
|
HURLEY DRUG CO. INC.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
|
8,890,370
|
47
|
TUG VALLEY PHARMACY LLC
MINGO COUNTY, WV
|
8,827,860
|
47
|
MINERAL PHARMACY INC.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
|
1,346,480
|
46
|
WHITE DRUG #55
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
|
758,270
|
46
|
MEADOW VALLEY PHARMACY
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
|
1,602,590
|
46
|
DOYLE HIGH'S THE DRUG STORE
HASKELL COUNTY, TX
|
1,855,910
|
46
|
HOOK-SUPERX LLC
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
|
3,308,020
|
46
|
DILLON PHARMACY
PRATT COUNTY, KS
|
3,071,960
|
46
|
JONES HOMETOWN PHARMACY
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
|
3,764,000
|
45
|
HOOK-SUPERX LLC
STARKE COUNTY, IN
|
7,376,300
|
45
|
VICKLUND PHARMACY
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
|
1,436,800
|
44
|
PRUITTHEALTH PHARMACY SERVICES INC. - TOCCOA
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
|
7,881,400
|
44
|
LOST RIVER DRUG
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
|
860,950
|
44
|
VILAS PHARMACY OF GETTSBURG
POTTER COUNTY, SD
|
701,060
|
43
|
KRIEN PHARMACY INC.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
|
834,280
|
43
|
PEJ INC.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
|
4,317,280
|
43
|
USA DRUG AT ARCADIA VALLEY
IRON COUNTY, MO
|
3,146,730
|
43
|
MOORE DRUG INC.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
|
1,904,110
|
43
|
WAYNE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
|
776,600
|
42
|
LARRY'S DRIVE-IN PHARMACY INC.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
|
7,227,600
|
42
|
ALLEN DRUG
ONEIDA COUNTY, ID
|
1,206,430
|
41
|
HOFFMAN DRUG
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
|
1,564,100
|
41
|
MILLS PHARMACY
LANDER COUNTY, NV
|
1,548,710
|
41
|
RICE DRUGS INC.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
|
6,716,610
|
40
|
MED-CARE PHARMACY
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
|
3,680,930
|
40
|
PIONEER FAMILY PHARMACY #103
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
|
2,472,160
|
40
|
HAMPTON MEDICAL PHARMACY
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
|
1,522,950
|
39
|
FAMILY PHARMACY
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
|
3,764,460
|
39
|
SCOTT CITY PHARMACY CHARTERED
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
|
1,324,000
|
39
|
EUREKA PHARMACY
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
|
1,877,990
|
39
|
REPUBLIC DRUG STORE
FERRY COUNTY, WA
|
2,051,960
|
39
|
WISE DRUG INC.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
|
727,000
|
39
|
FRUTH PHARMACY INC.
MASON COUNTY, WV
|
7,317,220
|
39
|
CAMPTON PHARMACARE INC.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
|
1,983,500
|
39
|
ECK DRUG & GIFT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
|
1,748,280
|
39
|
BEAVER DRUG
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
|
1,724,070
|
39
|
RITE AID OF TENNESSEE INC.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
|
2,129,980
|
39
|
GORDON DRUG CO. INC.
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
|
2,625,475
|
39
|
RANCHLAND DRUG
MELLETTE COUNTY, SD
|
547,300
|
39
|
MINNEOLA PHARMACY INC.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
|
588,650
|
38
|
WOODSON'S PHARMACY
CANNON COUNTY, TN
|
3,623,860
|
38
|
BLAND COUNTY PHARMACY
BLAND COUNTY, VA
|
1,815,480
|
38
|
KINGMAN DRUG STORE
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
|
2,092,790
|
38
|
CITY PHARMACY OF JUNCTION INC.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
|
1,200,790
|
38
|
WEATHERS DRUGS
TODD COUNTY, KY
|
3,227,880
|
38
|
NELSON'S CITY DRUG
GRANT COUNTY, OR
|
1,909,610
|
38
|
GENE LAFITTE PHARMACY
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
|
2,821,190
|
38
|
KIOWA DRUG
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
|
399,000
|
37
|
SUPER DISCOUNT DRUGS
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
|
5,649,930
|
37
|
ELDER-CARE PHARMACY
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
|
2,936,000
|
37
|
FRED'S
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
|
1,992,860
|
37
|
ALMA DISCOUNT PHARMACY
BACON COUNTY, GA
|
2,797,830
|
37
|
MURRAY DRUG CO. INC.
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
|
1,761,880
|
37
|
BERINGER DRUG CENTER
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
|
2,144,650
|
37
|
PANGUITCH DRUG CO.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
|
1,245,600
|
37
|
EVANS DRUG CO.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
|
1,751,200
|
36
|
COMMUNITY DRUG OF MANCHESTER
CLAY COUNTY, KY
|
5,691,230
|
36
Pharmacies in cities that are also considered counties, most of which are in Virginia, are not included.
The data is extracted from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, known as ARCOS. The Post and HD Media, which publishes the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, waged a year-long legal battle for access to the database, which the government and the drug industry had fought to keep secret. A judge ordered its release on July 15.
Last month, the Post published a version of the full database, which shows how many pills containing hydrocodone and oxycodone went to individual states and counties, and which companies and distributors were involved.
The Post’s analysis of the data found that a small percentage of pharmacies received nearly half of the pills distributed in the United States between 2006 and 2012.
From 2006 through 2012,
15 percent of pharmacies ...
Other findings include:
• America’s largest drug companies distributed billions of oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills across the country between 2006 and 2012. Just six companies distributed 75 percent of the pills during this period.
• Opioid death rates soared in the communities that were flooded with pain pills. The national death rate from opioids was 4.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. But the counties that had the most pills distributed per person — many in West Virginia, Kentucky and southwest Virginia — experienced more than three times that rate on average.
• Internal documents show the pressure within drug companies to sell opioids in the face of numerous red flags during the height of the epidemic. The documents also show how some employees were concerned about the huge volume of pain pills streaming across the nation.
• While drugmaker Purdue Pharma has borne the brunt of public criticism for inventing and deceptively marketing OxyContin, records show a handful of obscure generic-drug manufacturers were selling the bulk of the opioid pills flooding the country.
Additional data analysis by Steven Rich. Additional development by Jason Holt. Editing by David Fallis.
About this story
The Washington Post analyzed data from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, known as ARCOS, from 2006 to 2012.
Data analyzed includes only shipments from sales of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills to retail and chain pharmacies. This page does not include pills distributed to practitioners or hospitals. (Download the raw data here.) The entire database tracks a dozen different opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, which make up three-quarters of the total pill shipments to pharmacies.
All population data are U.S. Census Bureau estimates from the 2008-2012 5-year American Community Survey provided by IPUMS NHGIS from the University of Minnesota.
Population estimates within five miles were calculated by taking the centroid (or geometric center) of each census block group, creating a 5-mile buffer radius around each pharmacy point and determining which centroids fell within the boundary of the radius. If none fell within 5 miles of the buffer radius, the estimate was adjusted to measure centroids within 10 miles.
Because block groups vary in size, it’s likely some centroids fell outside the buffer radius even if part of the block group is within it.
This analysis considers a pharmacy to have a large number of pills if the total number it received was is in the 90th percentile (or top 10 percent) for all pills distributed within the county it’s located in.
The Post manually reviewed all chain and retail pharmacies that averaged more than one million pills received a year and removed from the map mail-order pharmacies and hospitals that were misclassified as chain or retail pharmacies in the data. 80,000 pharmacies were geocoded by The Post using Google's Maps API after cleaning addresses registered in the ARCOS database. The Post manually geocoded nearly 3,000 pharmacies.