What is an ideal body? A collaboration between a photographer and a dancer with a disability.
One of the goals of Asael Dror’s photography is challenging society’s “misperceptions of beauty (a.k.a., brainwashing by commercials).” He does so in his new book, “The Beauty of Tiffany,” which consists of more than 50 arresting and often ethereal nude portraits of a single subject: 34-year-old dancer and actress Tiffany Geigel of Brooklyn.
Geigel was born with spondylocostal dysostosis, commonly called Jarcho-Levin syndrome, which causes malformations of the spine and ribs, and a shortened neck. She is 3-foot-9.
“Life is not easy for someone who looks physically different in this society. I do not like my body, but over time have learned to just deal with it and accept it,” Geigel writes in the book. She had never imagined modeling nude for anyone until Dror approached her three years ago.
To her surprise, she loved the photos that she and Dror created. “Ultimately, I decided to do this book because I want to change people’s perception of disability and the ideal body image,” she writes. “I hope that this book will be able to open people’s minds about the meaning of beauty.”