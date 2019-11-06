Illustrations by Taylor Rose for The Washington Post
A novel? A history? A poetry collection? It’s hard to know how to please your favorite bookworm. Let us help break it down.
Books
Getting someone something tasty is always a good bet, whether they love to cook, love to eat or just need a little flavor in their life.
Food
With gifts that combine form and function, this list is worth saving for the next housewarming party, graduation or even wedding season.
Home
Here’s your opportunity to treat friends and loved ones with the kinds of thoughtful items they aren’t likely to buy for themselves.
Self-care
Everyone loves getting a bit of technology for the holidays, whether it’s something futuristic for early adopters or a simple but useful gadget for novices.
Tech
A four-point travel to-do list for 2020: plan, embark, explore, remember. The gifts here will give your globe-trotting family and friends a head start on all four.
Travel
Toy expert Stephanie Oppenheim helped KidsPost choose this sampling of the year’s best toys, games and crafts.
Toys
Gaming reporter Gene Park reveals his picks for kids and adult gamers. It’s the last holiday season before we see the new PlayStation and Xbox machines next year, so studios are giving all they can.
Video Games
For the Jo in your life
March Sisters: On Life, Death, and Little Women
By Kate Bolick, Jenny Zhang, Carmen Maria Machado and Jane Smiley (Library of America)
$21.95 | A century and a half after its publication, readers still obsess over "Little Women." Its devotees include these four contemporary writers, who offer personal insights on what the March sisters mean to them.
The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
By David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
$30 | At 86, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian continues to deliver definitive accounts of America’s past. In this case, he turns his attention to the trailblazers who settled the Northwest Territory.
$27 | Obreht made a splash in 2011 when she published her stunning debut, "The Tiger’s Wife," at just 25. Her follow-up — a tale set in the unforgiving landscape of the 19th-century American West — again demonstrates Ohreht’s remarkable talent.
$26 | Broom links her moving meditation on her family’s history to the house where she grew up — a home, bought by her mother in a once-promising New Orleans neighborhood, that would be destroyed decades later by Hurricane Katrina.
$195 | HBO may have wrapped up its treatment of George R.R. Martin’s novels, but the book’s fanatics are still waiting. To hold them over until Martin’s next installment, distract them with this lavish collector’s edition.
Booked: A Traveler's Guide to Literary Locations Around the World
By Richard Kreitner (Black Dog & Leventhal)
$29.99 | For some readers, the printed page isn’t enough. With this book, they can continue the story by going to the source, whether that means Forks, Wash. ("Twilight"), Segovia, Spain ("For Whom the Bell Tolls") or London ("White Teeth").
$25.95 | Harjo made history this year when she became the first Native American Poet Laureate of the United States. Her most recent collection considers the bounty of her homeland but also the injustices suffered by her ancestors.
$59.99 | This psychological, paranormal thriller may initially disturb and confound, but it’s also one of the year’s most intoxicating power fantasies, giving you the abilities of flight and telekinesis.
$119.99 for both, $59.99 each | It’s more Pokemon, but it’s bigger and better than ever in the series’s first all-new game for a home console. This means players will see the largest, most sprawling Pokemon world yet. (Release date: Nov. 15.)
Penguin Random House: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: A Collection of 20 Prints
$15.92 | Samin Nosrat’s knockout cookbook and Netflix series "Salt Fat Acid Heat" are full of cooking revelations. This collection of prints from her illustrator translates Nosrat’s wisdom into beautiful, informative decorations.
$45 | Giving a gorgeous, high-quality set of chocolates is always a good move. Bonus: Harper Macaw is committed to ethically sourcing cacao and supporting rainforest conservation, making these bars even sweeter.
$18 | Pickling is hot right now — literally. Your loved ones can get in on the trend with this kit, which includes two blends: hot Moroccan, with chilies and rose petals, and mild Madagascar, with wild pepper and turmeric.
$104 | The blue light on smartphones interferes with sleep, but many users rely on the devices’ alarms to wake up in the morning. Help them make the bedroom a phone-free zone with this handsome analog clock.
Cubii Jr., $249; Cubii Pro, $349 | Talk about multitasking. This mini-elliptical allows workers to exercise while seated at a desk. Be aware, however, that some testers of the Cubii Pro, which we tried out at The Post, bumped their knees.
For the friend who doesn’t have time for a bath bomb
The Herbal Zen: Shower Steamers
$14.99 for 10 | Is your giftee stressed? Low on energy? Fighting a cold? There’s a shower steamer for that. Post testers gave thumbs up to these tabs, which release fragrant essential oils as they dissolve in the shower.
$198 | Washable silk offers the perfect blend of lushness and practicality. This sumptuously soft sleeping ensemble will keep her relaxed yet extravagantly comfortable without requiring any special care.
$152.63 | Two sisters created Izzy Wheels with the tagline, "If you can’t stand up, stand out." The dozens of wheelchair covers, designed by various artists, are sure to reflect the bright personalities of those using them.
$89.95, plus $9.95 per 15-milliliter fragrance bottle | Homesick, known for candles with scents reminiscent of locations and memories, has added oils and a sleek diffuser. Although Post testers didn’t think "Washington, D.C.," smelled like the city, they liked the scents.
$12-$28 | Lululemon expands from fitness attire to self-care with these unisex products that won approval from male and female Post testers. They’ll take you from the locker room to the outside world feeling (and smelling) your best.
$28 for four | Why should women have all the skin-care fun? This hydrating mask has glowing reviews and has won multiple awards. If your recipient is new to masks, there is a YouTube video explaining how to use it.
$12 | Hatch Mama is bringing self-care to motherhood with these biodegradable "belly facials." They moisturize and help minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars during pregnancy and postpartum.
$179 | This may look like your typical Ikea lamp, but it’s actually a Sonos WiFi speaker. You can stream music from services such as Spotify or Pandora, and two lamps can be used together to create stereo sound.
$79 | People love nostalgia and cute portable things. This miniature version of the classic gaming system connects to a monitor or TV and has two wired controllers to play old-school games such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Ecco the Dolphin.
$229 | If your loved one is comfortable with an always-on microphone and face detection, this is the best smart display on the market. It shines in the kitchen, where it can show step-by-step recipes or let a baker make a call with messy hands.
$249.95 | There is no shortage of wireless in-ear headphones, but anyone who likes to jump or dance or head-bang will need something that holds on for dear life. These headphones combine decent audio quality with a smart over-the-ear design.
$6.99/month, $69.99/year | There’s a wave of streaming services launching this year, but Disney+ is the best subscription to give any Star Wars, Marvel or Simpsons fan. It costs less than Netflix and includes features such as unlimited downloading for those extra-long flights.
$175 | At first glance the Catch:3 is an attractive catchall tray. But it can do something far fancier than hold your change: The Italian leather tray also charges any device that’s compatible with Qi wireless charging.
$129.85 | This gadget takes the images on your phone and prints them out. It may seem old-school in the era of Instagram, but there’s something deeply satisfying about holding pictures of family members, pets or perfect sunrises in your hand.
$349.95 | This high-end Bluetooth speaker runs on batteries and can connect to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. It’s also water-resistant and lightweight at 2.34 pounds, so it is ready to take any pool party to the next level.
$10.99 | It’s not secure enough for everyone and should be stored in a safe place, but this notebook is a sound option for people who struggle with using password managers or reuse the same password for everything because they can’t remember new ones.
$350 | To curb technology overuse, you could turn on screen-time settings or move to the woods. Or you could try this petite device, designed to do the basics and little else. You can make calls or send texts, but you can’t check Instagram or email.
$6.99 (package of two) | Protect your toothbrush from the churn of your toiletries bag with these simple but effective toothbrush covers. Flip your fish over and its suction-cup "tail" becomes a nifty holder.
$29.99 (set of three) | These silicone-and-stainless-steel straws come with carrying cases small enough to slip into a pocket or purse, allowing you to sip your way around the globe without leaving a trail of plastic behind you.
$143-$158 | This bag is not for the indecisive: It comes in two sizes, three materials and 14 colors. Whichever you choose, the zippered bottom compartment will keep your shoes separate from your clothes.
$29.95 | We liked this set for its classic simplicity and clever combination of form and function: The acacia stand (both figuratively and literally) elevates the bowl, which is dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe to 400 degrees.
$25 | We all know someone with green-thumbed aspirations. This passive hydroponic kit makes it easy, with a reusable canning jar and steel net pot, plus growing medium and seeds (choose from basil, parsley, mint and cilantro).
$22-$46 | This custom keepsake would also make a thoughtful housewarming gift. Choose from four recommended labels or write your own. You can also add multiple tags with each key. (Order by Dec. 18 for Christmas arrival.)
$49 | U.S. Geological Survey maps are the source for this set of four custom coasters, made of marble and backed with cork. They’ll show three square miles around the U.S. address of your choice. (Allow one to two weeks for delivery.)
From $39 | Let your recipient choose one of the many photos cluttering up their smartphone to be printed with a frame of their choice and delivered. Easy. Prices start at $39 for a 5-by-5 framed Instagram print.
$89 | Focused equally on scent and design, Otherland unveils new limited-edition candles every season, allowing you to curate your own collection. This gift set comes with your choice of matchbox message (such as "hot mama" or "bravo!").
Credits
Projects editors: Alexa McMahon, Kendra Nichols; illustrator: Taylor Rose; art direction and development: Jake Crump and Joanne Lee; photo editor: Moira Haney; copy editor: Thomas Heleba; editors and reporters: Nicole Arthur, Christina Barron, Elizabeth Chang, Lena Felton, Heather Kelly, Stephanie Merry, Stephanie Oppenheim, Gene Park, Kari Sonde, Marylou Tousignant, Joe Yonan; editorial aides: Hau Chu, Nicole Chung, Nina Zafar, Helen Carefoot, Anying Guo; photographers: Bill O'Leary (Control, Spicy Chili Crisp), Ross May (Pickling Kit, Eco Planter Grow Kit, The Threesome Candles, Waste Bag Holder, Belly Mask); other photos from retailers.