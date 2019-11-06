Gaming reporter Gene Park reveals his picks for kids and adult gamers. It’s the last holiday season before we see the new PlayStation and Xbox machines next year, so studios are giving all they can.

Illustrations by Taylor Rose for The Washington Post

Toy expert Stephanie Oppenheim helped KidsPost choose this sampling of the year’s best toys, games and crafts.



A four-point travel to-do list for 2020: plan, embark, explore, remember. The gifts here will give your globe-trotting family and friends a head start on all four.



Everyone loves getting a bit of technology for the holidays. Whether it’s something futuristic for early adopters or a simple but useful gadget for novices, tech reporter Heather Kelly has something for you.



Here’s your opportunity to treat friends and loved ones with the kinds of thoughtful items they aren’t likely to buy for themselves.



With gifts that combine form and function, this list is worth saving for the next housewarming party, graduation or even wedding season.



Getting someone something tasty is always a good bet, whether they love to cook, love to eat or just need a little flavor in their life.



A novel? A history? A poetry collection? It’s hard to know how to please your favorite bookworm. Let us help break it down.



$19.99 | Two canvases, glitter paper, 100 pushpins and more than 45 yards of yarn and thread add up to hours of creativity. Use their patterns (unicorn and heart) or draw your own.

$24.99 | Combining the fun of the hit Sushi Go! card game with the action of rolling dice makes this new offering a delectable treat. Play it once and you'll be hungry for more.

$49.99 | Restage the 2019 film or direct your own version with this 482-piece, prop-filled kit. An accompanying app lets kids make their own movie, using a smartphone.

$19.99 | Tennis anyone? This handheld solo version lights up and announces the score as you play. Toy testers couldn’t put this game down once they started playing.

$64.99 | Six sweet-looking animals are ready to take toddlers and preschoolers for a spin. The animals’ ears double as handles, and there’s a hiding place for toys under their saddle.

$49.99 | This colorful musical activity center includes a five-bar xylophone, two mallets, clappers and a tail that becomes a maraca. Chicken- and tiger-shaped activity centers are also available.

$55-$75 | These adorable fawns are part of a series of hand-knitted dolls crafted by women in Peru. The company provides 10 meals to children in need for each purchase.

For kids who need a cuddle

$27.99 | Position the walls so the steel marbles roll into designated slots. Forty setup cards will challenge your logical thinking. Play solo or take turns.

$48.88 | Kids will love the amazing stunts their cars can perform and parents will like that the four-foot-tall launcher doesn’t mar the wall. Add more tracks for even more fun.

$26.99 | Arrange the 60 magnetic arms, legs and various odd parts to make a robot, then bring it to life by moving a special lens over your creation.

$89 | Focused equally on scent and design, Otherland unveils new limited-edition candles every season, allowing you to curate your own collection. This gift set comes with your choice of matchbox message (such as "hot mama" or "bravo!").

From $39 | Let your recipient choose one of the many photos cluttering up their smartphone to be printed with a frame of their choice and delivered. Easy. Prices start at $39 for a 5-by-5 framed Instagram print.

$50 | This gift-ready set elevates the usual wine glass by giving each a different color and gold brushstroke design (hand wash only). Pair it with your favorite bottle.

$34.95 | We’re big fans of Rifle Paper Co.’s stationary and decor, so we are all over this collaboration, which puts five Rifle Paper designs on a triple-insulated, 16-ounce stainless steel bottle.

$46 | The 120 matches in this mantel-worthy bottle are silk-screened with a thought-provoking poem by Sean Kearney. Print the poem (which is on the product webpage) onto a gift card for full effect.

$15-$20 | This iridescent stainless steel tray could add a bold touch to a desk, vanity or entryway drop zone, while providing a dedicated place for keys, jewelry or trinkets.

$24 | Finally, a gift for dog lovers that isn’t meant for dogs. Choose from dozens of prints to find the perfect waste bag holder for the dog owner, or owners, in your life.

$139-$249 | This multitasking party machine is a portable wireless speaker, an LED light and an ice bucket (or a planter). The two smaller sizes fit one wine bottle, and the largest fits two.

$42 | For all of MoMA’s seriously impressive art, we were tickled by the playfulness of this six-napkin set. Each 20-inch napkin has built-in instructions for a different folding design.

For people who fidget at the table

$49 | U.S. Geological Survey maps are the source for this set of four custom coasters, made of marble and backed with cork. They’ll show three square miles around the U.S. address of your choice. (Allow one to two weeks for delivery.)

$22-$46 | This custom keepsake would also make a thoughtful housewarming gift. Choose from four recommended labels or write your own. You can also add multiple tags with each key. (Order by Dec. 18 for Christmas arrival.)

For the new homeowner

$25 | We all know someone with green-thumbed aspirations. This passive hydroponic kit makes it easy, with a reusable canning jar and steel net pot, plus growing medium and seeds (choose from basil, parsley, mint and cilantro).

$29.95 | We liked this set for its classic simplicity and clever combination of form and function: The acacia stand (both figuratively and literally) elevates the bowl, which is dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe to 400 degrees.

For the host or hostess

$37.99 | That feeling you get when your battery dies and you need driving directions or e-tickets or that once-in-a-lifetime selfie atop the Eiffel Tower? You’re done with it.

$143-$158 | This bag is not for the indecisive: It comes in two sizes, three materials and 14 colors. Whichever you choose, the zippered bottom compartment will keep your shoes separate from your clothes.

$29.99 (set of three) | These silicone-and-stainless-steel straws come with carrying cases small enough to slip into a pocket or purse, allowing you to sip your way around the globe without leaving a trail of plastic behind you.

$53 | No matter where we’re going, we all tend to get there looking tired, dehydrated and disheveled. This kit allows users to get out ahead of travel’s wear and tear.

$16.95 | This volume from the Listography series is a great way to keep a record of your travel goals — old ones met and new ones set. Its list format is perfect for scribblers in transit.

$98 | It’s time to ditch that fanny pack: This slim crossbody bag has a sleek, streamlined look that belies its utilitarian function: protecting your valuables while you see the world.

For the practical yet stylish tourist

$31.95 | If FOMC — fear of missing coffee — is keeping you at home, toss this in your carry-on and go. This brand new travel press comes in a compact carrying case that doubles as a mug.

$6.99 (package of two) | Protect your toothbrush from the churn of your toiletries bag with these simple but effective toothbrush covers. Flip your fish over and its suction-cup "tail" becomes a nifty holder.

$98 | Wrap up and zone out with this fuzzy blanket and eye mask set, which does double duty as a pillow when tucked into its handy travel pouch. Bon voyazzzzzzzzz!

$16 | Cubicle-bound? Cross off the days until your next trip with this inspirational — and aspirational — travel calendar featuring Rifle Paper Co.’s bright, splashy colors and bold designs.

$350 | To curb technology overuse, you could turn on screen-time settings or move to the woods. Or you could try this petite device, designed to do the basics and little else. You can make calls or send texts, but you can’t check Instagram or email.

$10.99 | It’s not secure enough for everyone and should be stored in a safe place, but this notebook is a sound option for people who struggle with using password managers or reuse the same password for everything because they can’t remember new ones.

$349.95 | This high-end Bluetooth speaker runs on batteries and can connect to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. It’s also water-resistant and lightweight at 2.34 pounds, so it is ready to take any pool party to the next level.

For the audiophile on the go

$129.85 | This gadget takes the images on your phone and prints them out. It may seem old-school in the era of Instagram, but there’s something deeply satisfying about holding pictures of family members, pets or perfect sunrises in your hand.

For the photographer who loves prints

$175 | At first glance the Catch:3 is an attractive catchall tray. But it can do something far fancier than hold your change: The Italian leather tray also charges any device that’s compatible with Qi wireless charging.

$6.99/month, $69.99/year | There’s a wave of streaming services launching this year, but Disney+ is the best subscription to give any Star Wars, Marvel or Simpsons fan. It costs less than Netflix and includes features such as unlimited downloading for those extra-long flights.

$249.95 | There is no shortage of wireless in-ear headphones, but anyone who likes to jump or dance or head-bang will need something that holds on for dear life. These headphones combine decent audio quality with a smart over-the-ear design.

$229 | If your loved one is comfortable with an always-on microphone and face detection, this is the best smart display on the market. It shines in the kitchen, where it can show step-by-step recipes or let a baker make a call with messy hands.

$79 | People love nostalgia and cute portable things. This miniature version of the classic gaming system connects to a monitor or TV and has two wired controllers to play old-school games such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Ecco the Dolphin.

$179 | This may look like your typical Ikea lamp, but it’s actually a Sonos WiFi speaker. You can stream music from services such as Spotify or Pandora, and two lamps can be used together to create stereo sound.

$12 | Hatch Mama is bringing self-care to motherhood with these biodegradable "belly facials." They moisturize and help minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars during pregnancy and postpartum.

For the beauty-obsessed mom or mom-to-be

$28 for four | Why should women have all the skin-care fun? This hydrating mask has glowing reviews and has won multiple awards. If your recipient is new to masks, there is a YouTube video explaining how to use it.

Because men deserve to be pampered, too

$12-$28 | Lululemon expands from fitness attire to self-care with these unisex products that won approval from male and female Post testers. They’ll take you from the locker room to the outside world feeling (and smelling) your best.

$89.95, plus $9.95 per 15-milliliter fragrance bottle | Homesick, known for candles with scents reminiscent of locations and memories, has added oils and a sleek diffuser. Although Post testers didn’t think "Washington, D.C.," smelled like the city, they liked the scents.

$152.63 | Two sisters created Izzy Wheels with the tagline, "If you can’t stand up, stand out." The dozens of wheelchair covers, designed by various artists, are sure to reflect the bright personalities of those using them.

$198 | Washable silk offers the perfect blend of lushness and practicality. This sumptuously soft sleeping ensemble will keep her relaxed yet extravagantly comfortable without requiring any special care.

For the woman who deserves a bit of luxury

$14.99 for 10 | Is your giftee stressed? Low on energy? Fighting a cold? There’s a shower steamer for that. Post testers gave thumbs up to these tabs, which release fragrant essential oils as they dissolve in the shower.

For the friend who doesn’t have time for a bath bomb

$50 | A scented candle, pillow spray and cotton sleeping mask will help the recipient relax while the lavender, known for its calming properties, grows in its passive hydroponic pot.

For the green thumb who needs to chill

Cubii Jr., $249; Cubii Pro, $349 | Talk about multitasking. This mini-elliptical allows workers to exercise while seated at a desk. Be aware, however, that some testers of the Cubii Pro, which we tried out at The Post, bumped their knees.

$37 | Anyone who works or plays outdoors — landscapers, sports enthusiasts, beach lovers, dog walkers — will appreciate this wearable, rechargeable fan, which will keep them cool for up to six hours.

For the person out in the heat

Set of two, $170 | Show someone you care with this long-distance WiFi-enabled lamp. Touch it when you’re thinking of them and it will light up. Touch it again, and it will change colors.

$104 | The blue light on smartphones interferes with sleep, but many users rely on the devices’ alarms to wake up in the morning. Help them make the bedroom a phone-free zone with this handsome analog clock.

$30.99 | They might already have a sous vide and every type of artisanal vinegar, but do they have these gorgeously nutty oils that add a layer of unexpected warmth to any dish?

For the cook who has it all

$18 | Pickling is hot right now — literally. Your loved ones can get in on the trend with this kit, which includes two blends: hot Moroccan, with chilies and rose petals, and mild Madagascar, with wild pepper and turmeric.

$32 | If someone in your life wants to learn to make cocktails, this collection is the perfect starting point. There are also several other sets for those ready to experiment.

$39.95 | With a real leather neck strap and high-quality cotton, this durable chambray-like apron is a classy addition to the home chef’s kitchen wardrobe.

$65 | Sugarfina’s rosé gummy bears are wildly popular, so add them into a set of treats — designed like a bento box — for someone particularly sweet.

$32 | There’s a world of difference in maple syrup quality, and Runamok Maple knows that. This set draws together its team’s favorite infusions for a variety of fascinating flavors.

$45 | Giving a gorgeous, high-quality set of chocolates is always a good move. Bonus: Harper Macaw is committed to ethically sourcing cacao and supporting rainforest conservation, making these bars even sweeter.

$60 | Picking coffee for someone who loves it is difficult, so leave it to a subscription service. Atlas Coffee Club curates from all over the world, meaning there is something new to try every month.

$15.92 | Samin Nosrat’s knockout cookbook and Netflix series "Salt Fat Acid Heat" are full of cooking revelations. This collection of prints from her illustrator translates Nosrat’s wisdom into beautiful, informative decorations.

$7.57 for a 7.41-ounce jar | This unassuming chili condiment has a massive cult following. Crunchy and not-too-spicy with an electric scarlet hue, it can top eggs, ice cream and more.

$40 | Brooklyn Brew Shop is known for its beer-making kits for all levels of homebrewers. This year, spice is in style, so turn to hot sauce for a fun, hands-on challenge.

from digital shops (not available for physical sale)

$29.99 | One of the most popular visual novel series ever, this is a Carmen Sandiego for modern times. Each game presents logic puzzles that play out like court dramas. It’s fun for the whole family.

For the one who’s always making excuses

$39.99 | If Mario Kart is too easy, Crash Team Racing is kid-friendly while adding tons of game types, content and challenge to players. Some may argue it’s even better.

$59.99 | The remake of the 1993 Game Boy classic introduces basic Zelda concepts, all told in what remains one of Link’s best adventures even after decades of release.

For the little adventurer

$59.99 | Mario games are often gamer training wheels, and the latest 2D installment invokes the best of the series’s past while remaining accessible to players of any age and any skill level.

For anyone who needs an introduction to Mario

$119.99 for both, $59.99 each | It’s more Pokemon, but it’s bigger and better than ever in the series’s first all-new game for a home console. This means players will see the largest, most sprawling Pokemon world yet. (Release date: Nov. 15.)

$59.99 | A former lawyer doles out street justice in a twisting conspiracy thriller that involves a series of murders. Imagine a modern-day Final Fight with Final Fantasy trappings.

$59.99 | Grown out of Fortnite? Bring your squad to Washington to play the year’s best squad-based shooter, with a live service that promises hundreds of hours of play.

For those who want to squad up

$59.99 | This psychological, paranormal thriller may initially disturb and confound, but it’s also one of the year’s most intoxicating power fantasies, giving you the abilities of flight and telekinesis.

$59.99 | A horror classic gets a once-in-a-generation update for its old-school scares, becoming one of the best zombie titles ever made.

$59.99 | Notoriously difficult and made by the Dark Souls creators, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who thinks life and its games are too easy.

$25 | Why reinvent the wheel when so many talented writers have already come up with the perfect put-down? Just remember that whoever you give this to may use it against you.

$25.95 | Harjo made history this year when she became the first Native American Poet Laureate of the United States. Her most recent collection considers the bounty of her homeland but also the injustices suffered by her ancestors.

$29.99 | For some readers, the printed page isn’t enough. With this book, they can continue the story by going to the source, whether that means Forks, Wash. ("Twilight"), Segovia, Spain ("For Whom the Bell Tolls") or London ("White Teeth").

$27.99 | The best-selling author of "Bel Canto" and "Commonwealth" returns with another irresistible novel this year: the story of a couple of neglected siblings growing up in an extravagant estate.

$195 | HBO may have wrapped up its treatment of George R.R. Martin’s novels, but the book’s fanatics are still waiting. To hold them over until Martin’s next installment, distract them with this lavish collector’s edition.

For the "Song of Ice and Fire" obsessive

$26 | Broom links her moving meditation on her family’s history to the house where she grew up — a home, bought by her mother in a once-promising New Orleans neighborhood, that would be destroyed decades later by Hurricane Katrina.

For the lover of moving memoirs

$27 | Obreht made a splash in 2011 when she published her stunning debut, "The Tiger’s Wife," at just 25. Her follow-up — a tale set in the unforgiving landscape of the 19th-century American West — again demonstrates Obreht’s remarkable talent.

$28.95 | Before her death this year, the Nobel Prize-winning author of "Beloved" released this collection of essays and speeches that are just as moving and incisive as her celebrated fiction.

$30 | At 86, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian continues to deliver definitive accounts of America’s past. In this case, he turns his attention to the trailblazers who settled the Northwest Territory.

$21.95 | A century and a half after its publication, readers still obsess over "Little Women." Its devotees include these four contemporary writers, who offer personal insights on what the March sisters mean to them.

By Kate Bolick, Jenny Zhang, Carmen Maria Machado and Jane Smiley (Library of America)

For the Jo in your life

