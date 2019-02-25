The Hot Duck has nothing on these fancy pigeons

By Milton Morris | Feb. 25, 2019

Photographer Milton Morris captured the fascinating people and pigeons who flocked to the National Pigeon Association’s annual show. Founded in 1920, the group held the event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this year.

Dalton Miller

The birds’ beauty and style inspired Dalton Miller, pictured holding a Modena, to start showing pigeons.

Tom Jackson

Tom Jackson holds a Jacobin. Jackson raises pigeons with his daughter, Melinda.

Hans Rueffert

Hans Rueffert holds a blue bar oriental frill. Rueffert has been raising pigeons for 35 years and counts the Portuguese tumbler and the old German owl pigeon among his favorite breeds.

Michael Seiler

Michael Seiler started raising pigeons as a family hobby 58 years ago. The Budapest short faced tumbler he is holding won best of show.

Rich Messina

Rich Messina was a boy when his grandfather introduced him to pigeons. His favorite breed is flying baldheads. Here he is holding an English short faced tumbler.

Melinda Jackson

Melinda Jackson holds a copper black wing archangel. Melinda and her father, Tom, own more than 100 pigeons.

Robert Dryden

Robert Dryden with a classic old frill pigeon. Dryden raises pigeons as a hobby in retirement and enjoys the travel involved.

Viet Nguyen

Viet Nguyen, holding a Modena, is in his fifth year of raising pigeons and enjoys the friendships it has helped him make.

Scott Haugen

“I love the beauty of the birds,” says Scott Haugen, shown with his Modenas.

Carl Miller

Carl Miller, shown with an Elbinger baldhead tumbler, started raising pigeons when he was 10.

Edwin Ortiz

Edwin Ortiz holds a Vienna ganzel. His favorite breeds, he says, are short faced.