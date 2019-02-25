The Hot Duck has nothing on these fancy pigeons

Photographer Milton Morris captured the fascinating people and pigeons who flocked to the National Pigeon Association’s annual show. Founded in 1920, the group held the event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this year.
The birds’ beauty and style inspired Dalton Miller, pictured holding a Modena, to start showing pigeons.
Tom Jackson holds a Jacobin. Jackson raises pigeons with his daughter, Melinda.
Hans Rueffert holds a blue bar oriental frill. Rueffert has been raising pigeons for 35 years and counts the Portuguese tumbler and the old German owl pigeon among his favorite breeds.
Michael Seiler started raising pigeons as a family hobby 58 years ago. The Budapest short faced tumbler he is holding won best of show.
Rich Messina was a boy when his grandfather introduced him to pigeons. His favorite breed is flying baldheads. Here he is holding an English short faced tumbler.
Melinda Jackson holds a copper black wing archangel. Melinda and her father, Tom, own more than 100 pigeons.
Robert Dryden with a classic old frill pigeon. Dryden raises pigeons as a hobby in retirement and enjoys the travel involved.
Viet Nguyen, holding a Modena, is in his fifth year of raising pigeons and enjoys the friendships it has helped him make.
“I love the beauty of the birds,” says Scott Haugen, shown with his Modenas.
Carl Miller, shown with an Elbinger baldhead tumbler, started raising pigeons when he was 10.
Edwin Ortiz holds a Vienna ganzel. His favorite breeds, he says, are short faced.