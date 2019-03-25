How one photojournalist found an unexpected way to process trauma

I’ve been a photojournalist and documentary photographer for most of my adult life; I’m accustomed to shooting news and capturing social issues. But over the past few years, I felt an inner drive to go deeper — to become more of an artist.

I needed to shake things up, so last April, around my 56th birthday, I traveled to the South of France for a workshop led by Antoine d’Agata, a well-known Magnum photographer. His work is honest and hauntingly beautiful. He’s fearless. Working with him, I thought, might challenge me to expand my style.