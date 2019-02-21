Before, during and after the 35 days of the partial government shutdown that stretched from December through most of January, Washington Post photographers — both staffers and freelancers — searched for moments that could remind future generations of what D.C. looked like as these events unfolded. Thousands of these images poured through the Post portal. Looking back, we found some gems in our archives that illuminate the very human side of the shutdown. These photos weren’t published before, but we are glad to be able to highlight them now.
Bronwen Latimer is a photo editor for The Washington Post.
Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post
The North Portico of the White House is reflected in a mirror at sunrise on Christmas Day, a few days after the shutdown began.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Officials including, from left, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen with reporters after a meeting with congressional leadership in early January.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney before a speech by President Trump in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in January. Mulvaney was named acting chief of staff in December, shortly before the shutdown began.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Protesters in the snow outside the White House on the 23rd day of the shutdown.
Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post
A guard peers out of the visitors’ entrance at the Environmental Protection Agency building hours before the shutdown begins.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, before an interview in the White House press briefing room.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Trump meets with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on the 34th day of the shutdown.
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) address the media at the Capitol after Trump announced a deal to temporarily reopen the government.
Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post
People inside the Capitol at sunset in late January.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Trump walks to the Rose Garden to announce a deal with congressional leaders to temporarily reopen the government on Jan. 25.