Before, during and after the 35 days of the partial government shutdown that stretched from December through most of January, Washington Post photographers — both staffers and freelancers — searched for moments that could remind future generations of what D.C. looked like as these events unfolded. Thousands of these images poured through the Post portal. Looking back, we found some gems in our archives that illuminate the very human side of the shutdown. These photos weren’t published before, but we are glad to be able to highlight them now.

Bronwen Latimer is a photo editor for The Washington Post.