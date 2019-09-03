The Photo Contest turns 20 this year and, like so many of us, it doesn’t look quite the same as it did in 1999. This time out, for example, three of our winning images were captured with iPhones — and one with a drone. But no matter how much and how quickly technology changes, the fundamentals of great travel photography remain the same. The 13 winning entries showcased here have a visual breadth and emotional immediacy that convey the wonder of exploring the world. They range from the play of light across the Grand Canyon to the fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror of a Havana cab to the enigmatic expression on the face of a first-time visitor to Versailles. A picture may be worth 140 characters rather than 1,000 words these days, but the power of travel photography is ageless.