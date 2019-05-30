Travelers are bombarded by scams like these. Don’t fall for them.

Corrupt cabbies

The scam: The cabdriver (or tuk-tuk driver) claims the meter is broken and quotes an outrageously inflated price . . . The cabbie informs you that your destination — a hotel, temple, museum, teahouse, etc. — is overbooked or closed and takes you to his friend’s lodging or attraction. He charges you a higher fare, plus earns a kickback . . . The driver takes a convoluted route, jacking up the rate.

How to avoid it: Never hail a cab from the street: Ask a reputable establishment to call you a cab, or hire a licensed taxi through an official outpost. Know the general cost of the ride — ask the hotel concierge or consult an online fare calculator — and confirm that the meter works. Know the address and hours of operation of your destination. If the driver attempts to take you elsewhere, firmly repeat your desired location or terminate the ride. Use Google Maps to keep the driver honest and on course. To avoid cabbies entirely, use a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

Sample destinations: Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, India, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Serbia