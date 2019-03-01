Checking in — with some nice doggies

Travel
For our inaugural Dog Issue, we didn’t have to hold an open canine call. We knew that Archie, a nine-month-old English setter, and Cosa, a 10-year-old Parson Russell terrier, had the professionalism, personality and treat motivation to slay this assignment. The pair have more than 900 Instagram followers combined, after all. Photographer Calla Kessler met the models at Eaton House, a new downtown Washington hotel and co-working space that is friendly to both pets and innovators. The two-hour shoot took place in the lobby, where Archie required a motivational toy (the owner’s hat) to jump up on the luggage cart, and in a guest room, where Cosa discovered her love of sitting inside vintage suitcases. The dogs were exemplars of good behavior, which your traveling pet can be, too, with the right preparation.
If you are flying with your dog, know the airline’s rules for checked animals. Many carriers place restrictions on breeds and travel periods, especially during the hot months. If you’re driving, secure your dog in the back seat with a harness, and pack a bag for your four-legged passenger with a non-spill water dish, plastic bags, blanket, towel, paper towels, treats and your dog’s regular food. (All of these items will come in handy during your hotel stay, too.) Stop every few hours for a bathroom and water break — for both of you.
Annaliese Nurnberg/The Washington Post
Many hotels have started throwing in pet perks such as gourmet doggie dining menus, pet massages and even a bi-species psychic. If your hotel does not advertise its extras, ask at the front desk. Depending on the property, you could receive a dog bed, treats, plastic bags and water bowl. If you plan to be out all day, tell housekeeping about your special guest. Some hotels have “Do Not Disturb” signs that alert the staff to the dog chilling inside on the floor. (Never the bed, right?) To keep your pup entertained, stock up on peanut butter-filled Kongs or chewy toys.
Annaliese Nurnberg/The Washington Post
For quick and easy potty breaks, book a room on the ground level or on a lower floor near the stairs. Ask the front desk if they have a designated pet relief area, or research the nearest park or green space. If your dog knows how to use puppy pads, bring a stash. To minimize accidents, consider a crate or gate. Your hotel might also have a pet butler who will take your dog out for a walk, or you could look into hiring a dog walker through a national petsitting firm such as Rover.