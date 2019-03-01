Checking in — with some nice doggies

For our inaugural Dog Issue, we didn’t have to hold an open canine call. We knew that Archie, a nine-month-old English setter, and Cosa, a 10-year-old Parson Russell terrier, had the professionalism, personality and treat motivation to slay this assignment. The pair have more than 900 Instagram followers combined, after all. Photographer Calla Kessler met the models at Eaton House, a new downtown Washington hotel and co-working space that is friendly to both pets and innovators. The two-hour shoot took place in the lobby, where Archie required a motivational toy (the owner’s hat) to jump up on the luggage cart, and in a guest room, where Cosa discovered her love of sitting inside vintage suitcases. The dogs were exemplars of good behavior, which your traveling pet can be, too, with the right preparation.