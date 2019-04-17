Notre Dame Cathedral burned this week, consumed by a fierce fire that swallowed its Gothic spires and charred its cavernous ceilings. Even before experts had fully assessed the damage, French President Emmanuel Macron said the country would rebuild Notre Dame within five years — that the restored cathedral would be “even more beautiful.”

The loss is devastating, for the French and a world’s worth of visitors who came to be humbled by Notre Dame’s history. But hope for a full comeback is not unprecedented. For centuries, buildings across Europe have burned and broken — then rose again from the ashes.