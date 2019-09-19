See the view from the newly reopened Washington Monument

D.C., Md. & Va.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
The Washington Monument reopened Thursday after being closed for the better part of eight years.
The monument first closed after it was damaged in an August 2011 earthquake. It reopened in 2014 but closed again two years later after chronic problems with the elevator system; visitors were getting stuck in the elevator several times a week, a National Park Service official told the Associated Press. Security systems were also improved.
Members of the media were allowed inside on Tuesday, getting a bird’s-eye view from Washington’s tallest structure. The marble obelisk stands at 555 feet, nearly twice the height of the U.S. Capitol.
First lady Melania Trump attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was accompanied by local fourth-grade students as part of NPS’s Every Kid in a Park program.
