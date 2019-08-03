Chapter One Spring

Alfred Krocak came to Minnesota from what is now the Czech Republic and started farming this land in the late 1800s. He followed the rhythms of the seasons and passed on what he knew to his children. The land and hard work sustained generations of Krocaks and all the people who drank millions of gallons of Krocak milk. Then came last year, and the family had no alternative but to sell off the dairy herd. The debt had become crushing. Bob and Liz, in their sixties, and their eldest son, Marty, and his wife Sarah and their children were one more family in crisis, among the country's 2 million farms. The historic floods that disrupted the natural cycle of planting; the collapse of milk prices; the tumult of President Trump's trade wars — it had all come crashing down. Yet they still had their land. Surely, they could coax something else from it. Spring would come, as it always did.

Maybe corn and soybeans; that they knew how to grow. More organic crops, a heritage breed of pigs that could bring a higher price per pound. The state farm counselor, whom the Krocaks consulted on their quest to stave off bankruptcy, thought that was a plan. Then the fields flooded and turned to lakes. There were a lot of nights working in the dark, running equipment, fixing this and that. Bob let his seven-year-old grandson Logan watch how to repair the disc harrow for tilling the fields. But the chickens kept laying. Katie, 5, and Daniel, 9, could proudly bring their mother an egg carton that was a paintbox of colors.

Amid the moments of wonder were the hours of worry. Sarah, the daughter of a rancher who fell for her husband in high school, and Marty kept suppertime as family time. But struggle crept in. She worried about her husband. His father, Bob, was an optimist, with a hope in the unseen that most farmers need. Bob got to the point where he could walk around the milking barn again, even though the cows sold for a fraction of what they produced. The fancy pigs were healthy and happy. He loved having his grandchildren close.

But Marty was the fifth generation of Krocaks, the heir to the burden of family and expectations. It was wholly unclear what would work out this time.

Liz wasn’t born into a farming family either. She and Bob built a close family. Most of their five kids live nearby, in this part of Minnesota where the winters are wretched and the summers are a golden balm. Dinnertime is a movable feast, with the family gathering for group meals at different homes.

Earlier this year, the family gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Bob’s late father, Vladamir, who always wore blue- and white-striped “Dickies” overalls and carried candy corn in a chewing-tobacco can to hand out to his grandchildren.

At one point, there were more than 200 dairy farmers in Le Sueur County, where the Krocaks live. Now there are just a handful, and Bob says he can see most of them from the top of his silo. More than 300 dairy farmers went out of business in Minnesota last year, part of 2,700 nationwide, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. That's a nearly 7 percent drop.

This spring, the Krocaks were full of practical ideas about coaxing a living out of their land.

Anything that could go wrong did.

It poured, too much too late.

Any time they had a clear night, they planted. The equipment they borrowed didn't function. They lost $15,000 trying to sell last year's corn as storms grounded trade routes for grain by rail and the Mississippi River.

The kids made a playhouse out of the hopper.

Summer is another season of opportunity,for a family of optimistic farmers.

And yet.

"Everywhere you turn there's a new battle," Liz said. "I'm pretty sure God doesn't like farmers this year."

Post photographer Ricky Carioti is chronicling the Krocak family through spring, summer, autumn and winter. Check back later for more updates.