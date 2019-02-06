The president’s annual State of the Union address is not simply a speech; it’s a live performance. The American public watches from home, hanging as much on the president’s words as Congress’ reactions to them.

During President Trump’s hour-long address Tuesday night, there was sitting, standing and applauding. House democratic women wore white, a nod to 19th century suffragettes, and the entire joint session sang Happy Birthday to an 81-year-old Holocaust survivor. Both parties broke into chants of “USA!” Washington Post photographers were in the room, capturing the mood. We aligned their camera timestamps to a video feed of the speech — and packaged them together here.