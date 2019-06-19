Apollo at 50: In search of heroes and simplicity

My generation knew the names of all seven Mercury astronauts. We knew they loved fast planes and fast cars, and while they were a team (at least in Life magazine, who’d bought the rights to their stories) each wanted to be on the next flight, the next breakthrough mission. When the Apollo astronauts were named, it became a much bigger squad to keep track of, and we had to be a bit more selective. Yet every flight — as the Gemini program perfected docking and spacewalking techniques — proved that the systems really did work.