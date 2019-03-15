Smugglers in Mexico have been using express buses to deliver Guatemalan migrant families to the U.S. border in a matter of days, making the journey faster, easier and safer.

The smugglers entice families with promises that their journey will be free of the perils usually associated with travel to the border, charging up to $7,000 per adult with child. After transporting families to staging areas at ranches and hotels in southern Mexico, they organize them into bus groups and rush north along Mexican highways, “stopping only for food, fuel and bathroom breaks,” according to U.S. law enforcement reports.