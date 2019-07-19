July 16, 1969

Not long after sunrise on a flawless Florida morning, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins finish their breakfast of steak, eggs and orange juice in the crew quarters at Kennedy Space Center and board a bus to Launch Pad 39A. There, a towering Saturn V rocket sits waiting for them.

In high-speed elevators, they ascend 320 feet to the tiny spacecraft that will carry them to the moon. Armstrong climbs in first, taking the commander’s seat on the left. Then comes Collins, the command module pilot, on the right. Lunar module pilot Aldrin is in the middle seat.