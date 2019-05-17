Breaking point: Five hours of the migrant crush in Texas

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing the greatest strain of the current migration surge, but Border Patrol capacity is also overwhelmed in El Paso and Arizona. The Border Patrol has set up tents outside cramped facilities in McAllen, Brownsville and Rio Grande City in South Texas and has started using aircraft to transfer adults out of the area to find facilities to detain and book them. U.S. authorities also are exploring other options for easing the burden on border communities, including sending new arrivals to facilities in other states. Most of the families and children streaming into the Rio Grande Valley will be processed, issued a court date and released from custody.