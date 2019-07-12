A Dartmouth undergrad, a legislator – and a voice for students

As a junior at Dartmouth with a full course load, Garrett Muscatel did not think twice when he decided to run for office. He knew he wanted to be politically involved, from the moment he attended Barack Obama’s first inauguration when he was in elementary school. In 2012, he became a volunteer on Obama’s reelection campaign. In 2016, he was a campaign worker for Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and watched her narrowly win the state, even as she lost the general election. It was the same year that Democrat Maggie Hassan defeated Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R) by just over 1,000 votes.