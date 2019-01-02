Tension, trash and empty museums: Ground views of the government shutdown

Americans spent the first days of the new year navigating park closures, piles of trash and withheld paychecks — all a result of the partial government shutdown, which is now in its second week.

Put most simply, President Trump wants Congress to approve funding to construct a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Democrats have refused. And until lawmakers pass a spending bill that funds the salaries of government employees and the institutions they run, nonessential expenditures — such as national museums and parks — must close down. National security personnel, such as airport screeners and those guarding the border, keep working.