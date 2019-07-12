Here are 11 of the week’s best photos

By Stephen Cook, Dee Swann and Troy Witcher
| July 12, 2019
The U.S. women’s soccer team wins the World Cup. floods in D.C., the Running of the Bulls in Spain, Wife Carrying World Championships. Here’s a look at 11 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
July 5, 2019 | Washington, D.C.
Kansas City Royals' Martin Maldonado vaults over Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki after scoring.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
July 7, 2019 | National Harbor, Md.
Taleen Khleifat cheers while watching Team USA in the Women's World Cup Final.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
July 7, 2019 | Lyon, France
Jessica McDonald of the celebrates victory with her son after Team USA won the World Cup.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
July 10, 2019 | New York, N.Y.
The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade.
Seth Wenig/AP
July 6, 2019 | Washington, D.C.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters march against the Demand Free Speech rally.
Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post
July 7, 2019 | Pamplona, Spain
Runners try to avoid bulls during the San Fermin bull run.
Javier Lizon/EPA-EFE/REX/Javier Lizon/EPA-EFE/REX
July 6, 2019 | Sonkajarvi, Finland
Competitors participate in the annual Wife Carrying World Championships.
MAURI RATILAINEN/EPA-EFE/REX/MAURI RATILAINEN/EPA-EFE/REX
July 9, 2019 | Port Angeles, WA.
Mountain goats are settled on a truck after being airlifted for relocation.
Elaine Thompson/AP
July 9, 2019 | Vinh Phuc, Vietnam
A moon bear rests in a pool inside an enclosure at the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre.
MINH HOANG/EPA-EFE/REX/MINH HOANG/EPA-EFE/REX
July 8, 2019 | Washington, D.C.
Motorists are stranded on flooded Canal Road during a heavy rainstorm.
Dave Dildine/AP
July 9, 2019 | Hunan Province, China
Buildings are flooded after heavy rain.