Scenes along the Louisiana Gulf Coast before Tropical Storm Barry’s landfall

By The Washington Post | July 13, 2019

Matthew Hinton/AP

Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Like many storms that have struck the U.S. in recent years, Barry’s biggest threat comes in the form of torrential rain and flooding. Rainfall totals could reach 10 to 20 inches in southern Louisiana. Storm surge is expected to reach three to six feet on top of normal tides. The Mississippi River is expected to rise precariously close to the maximum height of some of the levees that protect New Orleans. Even if the levees aren’t overtopped by floodwater, their failure could inundate parts of the city.

Bourbon Street on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall.

David J. Phillip/AP

Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Residents clean out storm drains in the Mid-City neighborhood, notorious for its extreme flooding in New Orleans.

Emily Kask/For The Washington Post

As Barry approaches, Adonis Dunbar holds a shovel as he and his family wait for more sandbags in Baton Rouge.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Tennelle Belle, left, shovels to fill a sandbag with help from of her children, Elajah Dunbar, left center, and Adonis Dunbar, center, and friend, Gerwayne Lanaute, in Baton Rouge.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Plaquemines Parish road crews add more dirt to a levee near the Mississippi River levee, background, in Braithwaite, La.

Chris Granger/AP

Workers board up windows in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

David J. Phillip/AP

Flooding near the Mississippi River at Algiers Point in New Orleans.

Emily Kask/For The Washington Post

People check out the waves from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Delilah Campbell, left, and her sister, Tallulah Campbell, clear out driftwood and other debris in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/AP