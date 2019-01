Washington welcomed back thousands of federal employees Monday, after 35 days of a shutdown that brought parts of the capital to a stop. While many of these returning workers have yet to be paid for their forced furlough, long lines at Metro stations and congested roads were back across the District.

The Post’s Salwan Georges photographed Washington’s empty streets on Jan. 25, the last day of the shutdown, and the city’s return to normal on Monday. Here is what he saw.