For 19 days, thousands of federal workers have been furloughed from their jobs — told they weren’t allowed to come to work, or get paid, until the gridlock over $5 billion in funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall comes to an end.

They are anxious, bored and without pay, spending their free days hiking with friends, trying new hobbies or using housework and pets to distract from mounting fear and frustration over the government shutdown that appears to have no end in sight.

The Washington Post asked workers to share with us what being furloughed looked like, through words and photos. Their responses were lightly edited for clarity.