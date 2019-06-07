 [object Object]

Politics

Who will win California’s Democratic primary?

By Melina Mara | June 7, 2019

Over the weekend, 2020 presidential contenders took the stage at the California Democratic convention to make their case to voters. With the state’s primary now three months earlier than normal, the Golden State and its 400-plus delegates may play a more pivotal role in shaping the crowded 2020 democratic landscape.

Washington Post photojournalist Melina Mara documented the convention in San Francisco. She asked voters what issues they care about the most and, if the election were today, who would get their vote.

This browser does not support the video element.

Donovan Bayuga

San Jose

This browser does not support the video element.

Michael Bornstein

Mill Valley, Calif.

This browser does not support the video element.

Samantha Seng

Sacramento

This browser does not support the video element.

Raymond Barglow

Berkeley, Calif.

This browser does not support the video element.

Raelene Heath

Dublin, Calif.

This browser does not support the video element.

Karen Roorde

San Francisco

This browser does not support the video element.

Kevin Black

Tracy, Calif.