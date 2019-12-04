A remarkable year in photographs

Still photographs have the ability to sear places into our collective memories. Successful visual storytelling not only has the strength to educate, it also has the power to compel us to feel, to think carefully and even to take action. Light, composition and gesture are all vital, but to inspire, provoke and teach through seeing is our ultimate goal. For 2019, we selected some of the most memorable images and wove them together into a rich visual narrative illuminating a momentous year. — The Washington Post photography team