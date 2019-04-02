The census is a tempting target for disruption, because it's so important to democracy. For a government to represent people and fairly fund its programs, it has to know how many people there are and where they live. In 2016, the federal government distributed about $883 billion under programs that relied on 2010 Census data, according to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy. The institute's "Counting for Dollars 2020" project estimates that the funding for each state ranged from $1.4 billion, for Wyoming, to $115.1 billion, for California.

"So I think you have a lot of cities that are just looking at what's at stake, and they're deciding to make an investment in census preparations because they've done the calculus," said Brian Egan, a lobbyist with the National League of Cities.

Alabama's Boswell said increased census participation when he was mayor of the city of Enterprise played a key role in spurring retail development. "That is the importance, not only the funding that comes from the feds, but that's how you can grow your cities and that's how you can grow your counties just by getting your census numbers up," he said.