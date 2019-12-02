Workers came in June to take down the home where the Kasaiulis had lived for decades; it was in danger of collapsing on them. “I cried before I left,” said Monica Kasayuli, 70, seen above with her hands cupping her chin. “So, so many memories. It took a long, long time to get the house paid off.” They all moved into a relative’s home, until the relocation, decades in the making, finally began in October.

Families are moving in stages to Mertarvik, about nine miles upriver. Jasmine Alexie and her folks were among the first, and while they waited, she hung out with Latesha Tom and Latesha’s phone.