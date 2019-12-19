Although the alpine station was advanced for its time, it was inspired by a compulsion as old as humanity itself: the need to monitor the weather, to understand it and to learn when to avoid it.

In the 19th century, violent storms sank so many ships on the Great Lakes that Congress authorized in 1870 a national weather service to help maritime navigators avoid peril. Eleven years earlier, a shipwreck off the coast of Wales led the United Kingdom’s newly formed Meteorological Service to set up a network of 15 coastal stations. Soon after, the forecasts generated were published daily in the Times of London.

“Much like what happens today, what prompts people to be interested in weather data?” said Jon Nese, a meteorology professor at Penn State. “Disasters.”

If early forecasting aimed to avert tragedy and economic loss, the troves of data it produced are used today to monitor a new sort of disaster, one that was scarcely foreseeable by 19th-century meteorologists but that now constitutes the single most significant fact about the planet’s environment.

It is that the world is more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than it was before industrialization began pumping fossil fuels into the atmosphere. This warming has fueled new deadly fires, strengthened hurricanes and displaced people. And many areas have warmed far more than the average.

How can that be known? How can it be possible to take Earth’s temperature, not just for this week or this year, but for decades and centuries?

The answer begins with nearly 1,500 weather stations already operating by the time Sonnblick began recording. The telegraph allowed all those readings to be collected and analyzed to show weather patterns.

In recent decades, meteorologists have relied on those records — and thousands more like them — to compare how the world’s climate used to be with how it is now. And as more observations from the past are retrieved from dusty archives worldwide, they point to the possibility of even more precipitous warming.