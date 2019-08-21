The layers of Jeffrey Epstein’s connections

Several of Epstein's accusers also allege that Maxwell was his chief co-conspirator, helping to find and recruit underage girls for him. Some women have said that Maxwell sexually assaulted them. Epstein once described her as his “best friend.” She apparently lived in coastal Massachusetts in recent years and was photographed this summer in Los Angeles. She has not been charged with a crime.In recently released court documents, one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, said she had initially been recruited by Maxwell at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was 16 or 17 and eventually became a “sex slave,” traveling between Epstein’s homes and being shared among his friends. "My whole life revolved around just pleasing these men and keeping Ghislaine and Jeffrey happy," Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said in a deposition. "Their whole entire lives revolved around sex." Maxwell in a deposition called Giuffre “an absolute liar and everything she has said is a lie.”