NASA's two MODIS satellite instruments collected all of the imagery that made the map you see, taking a picture of every part of the Lower 48 states twice a day. This is the equivalent of 500 iPhone snapshots, or 2.2 gigabytes of imagery, per day. Descartes Labs experts brought together all images from 2009 to 2018 to create this composite of the magic of fall, visible from space.

Back on Earth, the leaf peepers prowl different parts of the country to find their own special spots for the best fall colors. For Massachusetts resident Jeff “Foliage” Folger, who runs a New England fall foliage blog, his annual photo-foraging is “like a Christmas present. I run around New England, unwrapping all these presents,” he said.

In an exploration of fall from space, Descartes Labs curated satellite imagery of locations from Alaska to the southern United States that highlight spectacular fall colors — both common and uncommon.