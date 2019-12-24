Who America mourned: Flags at half-staff in 2019

By Aaron Steckelberg

The United States has a tradition of lowering flags at the Capitol and federal facilities nationwide during periods of national mourning. In 2019, the flag was lowered to half-staff for a total of 19 days.

When the flag was lowered in 2019

Orders to lower the flag are given by presidential proclamation. In 2019, President Trump honored the passing of two congressmen and an associate justice and recognized the victims of three mass shootings.

Feb. 8-9

On Feb. 7, John D. Dingell, who served in Congress from 1955 to 2015, died. He was buried on Feb. 15 at Arlington National Cemetery.

MAY

May 15

Peace Officers Memorial Day

 

May 27

Memorial Day

June 1-4

On May 31, twelve people were fatally shot by a longtime municipal employee in Virginia Beach. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police.

July 23

On July 16, retired associate justice John Paul Stevens died. He was buried on July 23 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Aug. 4-8

Aug. 4-8

Sept. 11

Patriot Day

Sept. 11

Patriot Day

Patriot Day

Oct. 6

Oct. 6

Oct. 17-18

 

Oct. 17-18

Dec. 7

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Dec. 7

DECEMBER

The decision to lower the flag on federal structures is at the president’s sole discretion. There were other 2019 mass shootings that were not recognized by Trump, such as when a gunman killed eight people from his vehicle as he drove through Odessa and Midland, Tex. Lowering the flag for mass shootings is a relatively new symbol. President George W. Bush was the first to do so after the Virginia Tech shootings, but other notable tragedies, such as the massacre at Columbine, were not recognized.

All the times the flag was lowered by presidential proclamation since 1954

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower outlined official procedures for when the U.S. flag should be lowered, and for how long, in an effort to bring consistency to the practice. Over time, the number of days lowered each year has trended upward.

Occasionally, the flag may be lowered even in the absence of an official declaration. On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, but never explicitly ordered the flag to half-staff. The flag was still lowered in his honor on the day of his funeral.

On Nov. 25, 1963, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff upon the White House as mourners line the North Lawn driveway for the funeral procession of President John F. Kennedy. (Abbie Rowe. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

How long the flag should be lowered to honor deceased politicians

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, presidential proclamations to lower the flag apply to federal buildings, federal grounds, and naval vessels within the United States and its territories. State and local governments, as well as private citizens, often follow the federal government’s lead.

When an important figure dies, the length of time the flag is lowered is dictated by the prominence of their office.

30 days after the death of the president or a former president.

10 days after the death of the vice president, the chief justice, a retired chief justice or the speaker of the House.

From the day of death until interment for an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a member of the Cabinet, a former vice president, the president pro tempore of the Senate, or the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate.

On the day of and the day after death of a senator, representative, territorial delegate or the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico. In these cases, flags are not flown at half-staff nationwide, but just in the District of Columbia on naval vessels, and at federal facilities in the state, congressional district, territory or commonwealth of the official who died.

When a governor of a state or territory dies, the flag flies at half-staff at federal facilities within that jurisdiction, but not in the District.

The president can also proclaim periods of national mourning for the deaths of any other figures or after a tragic event. There are no official rules for how long this mourning should last, but a period of five days is often proclaimed in remembrance of victims of violent tragedies.

All who have been honored since 1954

Start date Total days
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2019 1
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings Oct 17, 2019 2
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct 6, 2019 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2019 1
Victims of the attack in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio Aug 4, 2019 5
Retired Supreme Court associate justice John Paul Stevens Jul 23, 2019 1
Victims of the attack in Virginia Beach Jun 1, 2019 4
Memorial Day May 27, 2019 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2019 1
Former congressman John D. Dingell Feb. 8, 2019 2
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2018 1
President George H.W. Bush Dec. 1, 2018 30
Victims of the attack in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Nov. 8, 2018 3
Victims of the attack in Pittsburgh synagogue Oct. 27, 2018 5
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 7, 2018 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2018 1
Sen. John McCain Aug. 27, 2018 7
Victims of the attack at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis July 3, 2018 1
Memorial Day May 28, 2018 1
Victims of the attack at Santa Fe High School in Texas May 18, 2018 5
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2018 1
Former first lady Barbara Bush April 18, 2018 4
The Rev. Billy Graham Feb. 21, 2018 1
Victims of the attack at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018 5
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2017 1
Victims of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Tex. Nov. 6, 2017 4
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 8, 2017 1
Victims of the attack in Las Vegas Oct. 2, 2017 5
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2017 1
Memorial Day May 29, 2017 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2017 1
Sen. John Glenn April 5, 2017 1
Sen. John Glenn Dec. 9, 2016 9
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2016 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 9, 2016 1
Shimon Peres Sept. 28, 2016 3
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2016 1
Victims of the attack in Baton Rouge July 18, 2016 5
Victims of the attack in Nice, France July 15, 2016 5
Victims of the attack in Dallas July 8, 2016 5
Victims of the attack in Orlando June 12, 2016 5
Memorial Day May 30, 2016 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2016 1
Victims of the attack in Brussels March 22, 2016 5
Former first lady Nancy Reagan March 7, 2016 5
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Feb. 13 , 2016 8
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2015 1
Victims of the attack in San Bernardino, Calif. Dec. 3, 2015 5
Victims of the attack in Paris Nov. 15, 2015 5
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 4, 2015 1
Victims of the attack in Roseburg, Ore. Oct. 2, 2015 5
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2015 1
Victims of the attack in Chattanooga, Tenn. July 21, 2015 5
Memorial Day May 25, 2015 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2015 1
President Abraham Lincoln April 15, 2015 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2014 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 12, 2014 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2014 1
Memorial Day May 26, 2014 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2014 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2013 1
Nelson Mandela Dec. 5, 2013 5
President John F. Kennedy Nov. 22, 2013 1
Former speaker of the House Thomas S. Foley Oct. 29, 2013 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 6, 2013 1
Victims of the attack at the Washington Navy Yard Sept. 16, 2013 5
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2013 1
Memorial Day May 27, 2013 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2013 1
Victims of the explosion in West, Tex. April 25, 2013 1
Victims of the attack at the Boston Marathon April 16, 2013 5
Sen. Daniel K. Inouye Dec. 18, 2012 4
Victims of the attack in Newtown, Conn. Dec. 14, 2012 5
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2012 1
Sen. Arlen Specter Oct. 15, 2012 2
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 7, 2012 1
Victims of the attack in Benghazi Sept. 12, 2012 5
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2012 1
Neil Armstrong Aug. 31, 2012 1
Victims of the attack in Oak Creek, Wis. Aug. 6, 2012 5
Victims of the attack in Aurora, Colo. July 20, 2012 6
Memorial Day May 28, 2012 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2012 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2011 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 16, 2011 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2011 1
Memorial Day May 30, 2011 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2011 1
Frank W. Buckles, last U.S. veteran of World War I March 15, 2011 1
Victims of the attack in Tucson Jan. 9, 2011 6
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2010 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 3, 2010 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2010 1
Sen. Robert C. Byrd June 30, 2010 7
Memorial Day May 31, 2010 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2010 1
Dorothy I. Height April 26, 2010 1
Survivors of Terrorism April 19, 2010 1
Victims of the West Virginia mine disaster April 12, 2010 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2009 1
Victims of the attack at Fort Hood, Tex. Nov. 6, 2009 5
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 4, 2009 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2009 1
Sen. Edward Kennedy Aug. 26, 2009 5
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 2009 1
Memorial Day May 25, 2009 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2009 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2008 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct 5, 2008 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2008 1
Memorial Day May 26, 2008 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2008 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec 7, 2007 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct 7, 2007 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2007 1
Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson July 12, 2007 1
Memorial Day May 28, 2007 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2007 1
Victims of the attack at Virginia Tech April 17, 2007 6
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2006 1
Former President Gerald R. Ford Dec. 6, 2006 30
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 8, 2006 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2006 1
Memorial Day May 29, 2006 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2006 1
Former Re. G. V. Sonny Montgomery May 12, 2006 1
Coretta Scott King Feb. 7, 2006 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2005 1
Rosa Parks Oct. 30, 2005 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 9, 2005 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2005 1
Victims of Hurricane Katrina Sept. 4, 2005 17
Chief Justice William H. Rehenquist Sept. 4, 2005 10
Memorial Day May 30, 2005 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2005 1
Pope John Paull II April 2, 2005 7
Victims of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami Jan. 3, 2005 5
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2004 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2004 1
Former President Ronald Reagan June 5, 2004 30
Memorial Day May 31, 2004 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2004 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2003 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2003 1
Bob Hope July 28, 2003 1
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 2003 1
Sen. James Strom Thurmond June 30, 2003 1
Memorial Day May 26, 2003 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2003 1
Honoring the Memory of the Astronauts aboard space shuttle Columbia Feb. 1, 2003 5
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2002 1
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Oct. 6, 2002 1
Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance Sept. 11, 2002 1
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 2003 1
Memorial Day May 27, 2002 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2002 1
Associate Justice Byron R. White April 17, 2002 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2001 1
Sen. Michael J. Mansfield Oct. 5, 2001 1
Victims of the Incidents on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 Sept. 11, 2001 12
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 2001 1
Memorial Day May 28, 2001 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2001 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2000 1
Victims of the attack on the USS COLE Oct. 12, 2000 7
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 2000 1
Memorial Day May 29, 2000 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2000 1
Bicentennial commemoration of the death of George Washington Dec. 14, 1999 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1999 1
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 1999 1
Memorial Day May 31, 1999 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 1999 1
Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun March 4, 1999 1
King Hussein Feb. 7, 1999 2
Sen. Albert Gore Sr. Dec. 8, 1998 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1998 1
Associate Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. Aug. 31, 1998 1
Victims of the bombing incidents in Africa Aug. 7, 1998 3
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 1998 1
Sen. Barry M. Goldwater June 3, 1998 1
Memorial Day May 25, 1998 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 1998 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1997 1
Associate Justice William J. Brennan Jr. July 29, 1997 1
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 1997 1
Memorial Day May 26, 1997 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 1997 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1996 1
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day July 27, 1996 1
Victims of the Bombing in Saudi Arabia June 26, 1996 5
Memorial Day May 27, 1996 1
Adm. Jeremy M. Boorda May 21, 1996 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 1996 1
Death of Those Aboard U.S. Air Force Aircraft in Croatia April 4, 1996 7
Edmund Sixtus Muskie March 30, 1996 1
Adm. Arleigh A. Burke Jan. 4, 1996 1
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1995 1
Yitzhak Rabin Nov. 4, 1995 3
Death of those in the U.S. delegation in Bosnia-Herzegovina Aug. 19, 1995 5
Memorial Day May 29, 1995 1
Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 1995 1
Victims of the Oklahoma City bombing April 20, 1995 5
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 1994 1
Memorial Day May 30, 1994 1
Former President Richard Milhous Nixon April 22, 1994 30
Death of those aboard American helicopters in Iraq April 14, 1994 5
Rep. Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Jan. 6, 1994 5
Gen. James H. Doolittle Sept. 30, 1993 1
Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway July 30, 1993 1
Memorial Day May 31, 1993 1
Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall Jan. 24, 1993 7
Memorial Day May 25, 1992 1
Korean War Veterans Remembrance July 27, 1991 1
Memorial Day May 27, 1991 1
Korean War Remembrance Day June 25, 1990 1
Memorial Day May 28, 1990 1
Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War July 27, 1989 1
Memorial Day May 29, 1989 1
Death of American servicemen on board the USS Iowa April 21, 1989 5
Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War July 27, 1988 1
Memorial Day May 30, 1988 1
Memorial Day May 25, 1987 1
Death of American servicemen on board the USS Stark May 19, 1987 7
A Time of remembrance for victims of terrorism Oct. 23, 1986 1
Memorial Day May 26, 1986 1
Death of American astronauts on board space shuttle Challenger Jan. 28, 1986 7
Memorial Day May 27, 1985 1
Memorial Day May 28, 1984 1
Return and final interment of unknown American killed in Vietnam May 25, 1984 4
Death of American and French military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon Oct. 23, 1983 1
Death of American citizens on board Korean Airlines flight Sept. 1, 1983 4
Memorial Day May 30, 1983 1
Death of federal diplomatic and military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon April 20, 1983 7
Memorial Day May 31, 1982 1
Anwar el-Sadat Oct. 7, 1981 4
Roy Wilkins Sept. 8, 1981 5
Memorial Day May 25, 1981 1
Gen. Omar Nelson Bradley April 9, 1981 6
Memorial Day May 26, 1980 1
Tribute to eight American servicemen May 6, 1980 4
Associate Justice William O. Douglas Jan. 19, 1980 5
George Meany Jan. 11, 1980 5
Memorial Day May 28, 1979 1
Memorial Day May 28, 1978 1
Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey Jan. 16, 1978 4
Memorial Day May 30, 1977 1
Memorial Day May 31, 1976 1
Memorial Day May 26, 1975 1
Memorial Day May 27, 1974 1
Memorial Day May 28, 1973 1
Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson Jan. 22, 1973 24
Former President Harry S. Truman Dec. 26, 1972 30
Memorial Day May 29, 1972 1
Memorial Day May 31, 1971 1
Memorial Day May 30, 1970 1
Memorial Day May 30, 1969 1
Former President Dwight David Eisenhower March 28, 1969 30
Sen. Robert F. Kennedy June 6, 1968 3
Memorial Day May 30, 1968 1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. April 5, 1968 5
Former President Herbert Hoover Oct. 20, 1964 30
Monocacy Battle Centennial July 9, 1964 1
Gen. Douglas MacArthur April 9, 1964 5
Death of the last surviving veteran of the war between the states Dec. 20, 1959 4
Gen. George Catlett Marshall Oct. 16, 1959 5
Sen. John Foster Dulles May 24, 1959 4
Return and Final Interment of Two Unknown Americans Killed in the Second World War and in the Korean Conflict May 28, 1958 3
Sen. Cordell Hull July 23, 1955 4

About this story

Information for days with flag at half-staff was collected from a database of presidential actions published either by the White House or the University of California at Santa Barbara’s American Presidency Project, co-directed by Professors John Woolley and Gerhard Peters.

