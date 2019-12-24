National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings 2

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Victims of the attack in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio 5

Retired Supreme Court associate justice John Paul Stevens 1

Victims of the attack in Virginia Beach 4

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Former congressman John D. Dingell 2

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

President George H.W. Bush 30

Victims of the attack in Thousand Oaks, Calif. 3

Victims of the attack in Pittsburgh synagogue 5

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Sen. John McCain 7

Victims of the attack at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis 1

Memorial Day 1

Victims of the attack at Santa Fe High School in Texas 5

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Former first lady Barbara Bush 4

The Rev. Billy Graham 1

Victims of the attack at a high school in Parkland, Fla. 5

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Victims of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Tex. 4

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Victims of the attack in Las Vegas 5

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Sen. John Glenn 1

Sen. John Glenn 9

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Shimon Peres 3

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Victims of the attack in Baton Rouge 5

Victims of the attack in Nice, France 5

Victims of the attack in Dallas 5

Victims of the attack in Orlando 5

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Victims of the attack in Brussels 5

Former first lady Nancy Reagan 5

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia 8

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Victims of the attack in San Bernardino, Calif. 5

Victims of the attack in Paris 5

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Victims of the attack in Roseburg, Ore. 5

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Victims of the attack in Chattanooga, Tenn. 5

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

President Abraham Lincoln 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Nelson Mandela 5

President John F. Kennedy 1

Former speaker of the House Thomas S. Foley 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Victims of the attack at the Washington Navy Yard 5

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Victims of the explosion in West, Tex. 1

Victims of the attack at the Boston Marathon 5

Sen. Daniel K. Inouye 4

Victims of the attack in Newtown, Conn. 5

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Sen. Arlen Specter 2

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Victims of the attack in Benghazi 5

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Neil Armstrong 1

Victims of the attack in Oak Creek, Wis. 5

Victims of the attack in Aurora, Colo. 6

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Frank W. Buckles, last U.S. veteran of World War I 1

Victims of the attack in Tucson 6

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Sen. Robert C. Byrd 7

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Dorothy I. Height 1

Survivors of Terrorism 1

Victims of the West Virginia mine disaster 7

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Victims of the attack at Fort Hood, Tex. 5

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Sen. Edward Kennedy 5

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Victims of the attack at Virginia Tech 6

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Former President Gerald R. Ford 30

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Former Re. G. V. Sonny Montgomery 1

Coretta Scott King 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Rosa Parks 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Victims of Hurricane Katrina 17

Chief Justice William H. Rehenquist 10

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Pope John Paull II 7

Victims of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami 5

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Former President Ronald Reagan 30

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

Bob Hope 1

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Sen. James Strom Thurmond 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Honoring the Memory of the Astronauts aboard space shuttle Columbia 5

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 1

Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance 1

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Associate Justice Byron R. White 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Sen. Michael J. Mansfield 1

Victims of the Incidents on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 12

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Victims of the attack on the USS COLE 7

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Bicentennial commemoration of the death of George Washington 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun 1

King Hussein 2

Sen. Albert Gore Sr. 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Associate Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. 1

Victims of the bombing incidents in Africa 3

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Sen. Barry M. Goldwater 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Associate Justice William J. Brennan Jr. 1

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 1

Victims of the Bombing in Saudi Arabia 5

Memorial Day 1

Adm. Jeremy M. Boorda 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Death of Those Aboard U.S. Air Force Aircraft in Croatia 7

Edmund Sixtus Muskie 1

Adm. Arleigh A. Burke 1

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Yitzhak Rabin 3

Death of those in the U.S. delegation in Bosnia-Herzegovina 5

Memorial Day 1

Peace Officers Memorial Day 1

Victims of the Oklahoma City bombing 5

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Former President Richard Milhous Nixon 30

Death of those aboard American helicopters in Iraq 5

Rep. Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. 5

Gen. James H. Doolittle 1

Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway 1

Memorial Day 1

Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall 7

Memorial Day 1

Korean War Veterans Remembrance 1

Memorial Day 1

Korean War Remembrance Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War 1

Memorial Day 1

Death of American servicemen on board the USS Iowa 5

Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Death of American servicemen on board the USS Stark 7

A Time of remembrance for victims of terrorism 1

Memorial Day 1

Death of American astronauts on board space shuttle Challenger 7

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Return and final interment of unknown American killed in Vietnam 4

Death of American and French military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon 1

Death of American citizens on board Korean Airlines flight 4

Memorial Day 1

Death of federal diplomatic and military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon 7

Memorial Day 1

Anwar el-Sadat 4

Roy Wilkins 5

Memorial Day 1

Gen. Omar Nelson Bradley 6

Memorial Day 1

Tribute to eight American servicemen 4

Associate Justice William O. Douglas 5

George Meany 5

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey 4

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson 24

Former President Harry S. Truman 30

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Memorial Day 1

Former President Dwight David Eisenhower 30

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy 3

Memorial Day 1

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5

Former President Herbert Hoover 30

Monocacy Battle Centennial 1

Gen. Douglas MacArthur 5

Death of the last surviving veteran of the war between the states 4

Gen. George Catlett Marshall 5

Sen. John Foster Dulles 4

Return and Final Interment of Two Unknown Americans Killed in the Second World War and in the Korean Conflict 3