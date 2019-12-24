Who America mourned: Flags at half-staff in 2019
The United States has a tradition of lowering flags at the Capitol and federal facilities nationwide during periods of national mourning. In 2019, the flag was lowered to half-staff for a total of 19 days.
When the flag was lowered in 2019
Orders to lower the flag are given by presidential proclamation. In 2019, President Trump honored the passing of two congressmen and an associate justice and recognized the victims of three mass shootings.
280px
The decision to lower the flag on federal structures is at the president’s sole discretion. There were other 2019 mass shootings that were not recognized by Trump, such as when a gunman killed eight people from his vehicle as he drove through Odessa and Midland, Tex. Lowering the flag for mass shootings is a relatively new symbol. President George W. Bush was the first to do so after the Virginia Tech shootings, but other notable tragedies, such as the massacre at Columbine, were not recognized.
All the times the flag was lowered by presidential proclamation since 1954
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower outlined official procedures for when the U.S. flag should be lowered, and for how long, in an effort to bring consistency to the practice. Over time, the number of days lowered each year has trended upward.
Occasionally, the flag may be lowered even in the absence of an official declaration. On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, but never explicitly ordered the flag to half-staff. The flag was still lowered in his honor on the day of his funeral.
How long the flag should be lowered to honor deceased politicians
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, presidential proclamations to lower the flag apply to federal buildings, federal grounds, and naval vessels within the United States and its territories. State and local governments, as well as private citizens, often follow the federal government’s lead.
When an important figure dies, the length of time the flag is lowered is dictated by the prominence of their office.
30 days after the death of the president or a former president.
10 days after the death of the vice president, the chief justice, a retired chief justice or the speaker of the House.
From the day of death until interment for an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a member of the Cabinet, a former vice president, the president pro tempore of the Senate, or the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate.
Number of days can vary depending on day of interment
Number of days can vary depending on day of interment
Number of days can vary depending on day of interment
Number of days can vary depending on day of interment
Number of days can vary depending on day of interment
On the day of and the day after death of a senator, representative, territorial delegate or the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico. In these cases, flags are not flown at half-staff nationwide, but just in the District of Columbia on naval vessels, and at federal facilities in the state, congressional district, territory or commonwealth of the official who died.
When a governor of a state or territory dies, the flag flies at half-staff at federal facilities within that jurisdiction, but not in the District.
The president can also proclaim periods of national mourning for the deaths of any other figures or after a tragic event. There are no official rules for how long this mourning should last, but a period of five days is often proclaimed in remembrance of victims of violent tragedies.
All who have been honored since 1954
|Start date
|Total days
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2019
|1
|Rep. Elijah E. Cummings
|Oct 17, 2019
|2
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct 6, 2019
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2019
|1
|Victims of the attack in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio
|Aug 4, 2019
|5
|Retired Supreme Court associate justice John Paul Stevens
|Jul 23, 2019
|1
|Victims of the attack in Virginia Beach
|Jun 1, 2019
|4
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 2019
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2019
|1
|Former congressman John D. Dingell
|Feb. 8, 2019
|2
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2018
|1
|President George H.W. Bush
|Dec. 1, 2018
|30
|Victims of the attack in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Nov. 8, 2018
|3
|Victims of the attack in Pittsburgh synagogue
|Oct. 27, 2018
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 7, 2018
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2018
|1
|Sen. John McCain
|Aug. 27, 2018
|7
|Victims of the attack at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis
|July 3, 2018
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2018
|1
|Victims of the attack at Santa Fe High School in Texas
|May 18, 2018
|5
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2018
|1
|Former first lady Barbara Bush
|April 18, 2018
|4
|The Rev. Billy Graham
|Feb. 21, 2018
|1
|Victims of the attack at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
|Feb. 15, 2018
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2017
|1
|Victims of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Tex.
|Nov. 6, 2017
|4
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 8, 2017
|1
|Victims of the attack in Las Vegas
|Oct. 2, 2017
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2017
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 2017
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2017
|1
|Sen. John Glenn
|April 5, 2017
|1
|Sen. John Glenn
|Dec. 9, 2016
|9
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2016
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 9, 2016
|1
|Shimon Peres
|Sept. 28, 2016
|3
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2016
|1
|Victims of the attack in Baton Rouge
|July 18, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Nice, France
|July 15, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Dallas
|July 8, 2016
|5
|Victims of the attack in Orlando
|June 12, 2016
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 2016
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2016
|1
|Victims of the attack in Brussels
|March 22, 2016
|5
|Former first lady Nancy Reagan
|March 7, 2016
|5
|Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia
|Feb. 13 , 2016
|8
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in San Bernardino, Calif.
|Dec. 3, 2015
|5
|Victims of the attack in Paris
|Nov. 15, 2015
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 4, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in Roseburg, Ore.
|Oct. 2, 2015
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2015
|1
|Victims of the attack in Chattanooga, Tenn.
|July 21, 2015
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 2015
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2015
|1
|President Abraham Lincoln
|April 15, 2015
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2014
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 12, 2014
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2014
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 2014
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2014
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2013
|1
|Nelson Mandela
|Dec. 5, 2013
|5
|President John F. Kennedy
|Nov. 22, 2013
|1
|Former speaker of the House Thomas S. Foley
|Oct. 29, 2013
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 6, 2013
|1
|Victims of the attack at the Washington Navy Yard
|Sept. 16, 2013
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2013
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 2013
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2013
|1
|Victims of the explosion in West, Tex.
|April 25, 2013
|1
|Victims of the attack at the Boston Marathon
|April 16, 2013
|5
|Sen. Daniel K. Inouye
|Dec. 18, 2012
|4
|Victims of the attack in Newtown, Conn.
|Dec. 14, 2012
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2012
|1
|Sen. Arlen Specter
|Oct. 15, 2012
|2
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 7, 2012
|1
|Victims of the attack in Benghazi
|Sept. 12, 2012
|5
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2012
|1
|Neil Armstrong
|Aug. 31, 2012
|1
|Victims of the attack in Oak Creek, Wis.
|Aug. 6, 2012
|5
|Victims of the attack in Aurora, Colo.
|July 20, 2012
|6
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2012
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2012
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2011
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 16, 2011
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2011
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 2011
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2011
|1
|Frank W. Buckles, last U.S. veteran of World War I
|March 15, 2011
|1
|Victims of the attack in Tucson
|Jan. 9, 2011
|6
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2010
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 3, 2010
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2010
|1
|Sen. Robert C. Byrd
|June 30, 2010
|7
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 2010
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2010
|1
|Dorothy I. Height
|April 26, 2010
|1
|Survivors of Terrorism
|April 19, 2010
|1
|Victims of the West Virginia mine disaster
|April 12, 2010
|7
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2009
|1
|Victims of the attack at Fort Hood, Tex.
|Nov. 6, 2009
|5
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 4, 2009
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2009
|1
|Sen. Edward Kennedy
|Aug. 26, 2009
|5
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2009
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 2009
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2009
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2008
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct 5, 2008
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2008
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 2008
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2008
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec 7, 2007
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct 7, 2007
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2007
|1
|Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson
|July 12, 2007
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2007
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2007
|1
|Victims of the attack at Virginia Tech
|April 17, 2007
|6
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2006
|1
|Former President Gerald R. Ford
|Dec. 6, 2006
|30
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 8, 2006
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2006
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 2006
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2006
|1
|Former Re. G. V. Sonny Montgomery
|May 12, 2006
|1
|Coretta Scott King
|Feb. 7, 2006
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2005
|1
|Rosa Parks
|Oct. 30, 2005
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 9, 2005
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2005
|1
|Victims of Hurricane Katrina
|Sept. 4, 2005
|17
|Chief Justice William H. Rehenquist
|Sept. 4, 2005
|10
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 2005
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2005
|1
|Pope John Paull II
|April 2, 2005
|7
|Victims of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami
|Jan. 3, 2005
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2004
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2004
|1
|Former President Ronald Reagan
|June 5, 2004
|30
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 2004
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2004
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2003
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2003
|1
|Bob Hope
|July 28, 2003
|1
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2003
|1
|Sen. James Strom Thurmond
|June 30, 2003
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 2003
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2003
|1
|Honoring the Memory of the Astronauts aboard space shuttle Columbia
|Feb. 1, 2003
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2002
|1
|National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
|Oct. 6, 2002
|1
|Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance
|Sept. 11, 2002
|1
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2003
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 2002
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2002
|1
|Associate Justice Byron R. White
|April 17, 2002
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2001
|1
|Sen. Michael J. Mansfield
|Oct. 5, 2001
|1
|Victims of the Incidents on Tuesday, September 11, 2001
|Sept. 11, 2001
|12
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2001
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 2001
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2001
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 2000
|1
|Victims of the attack on the USS COLE
|Oct. 12, 2000
|7
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 2000
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 2000
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 2000
|1
|Bicentennial commemoration of the death of George Washington
|Dec. 14, 1999
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1999
|1
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 1999
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 1999
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 1999
|1
|Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun
|March 4, 1999
|1
|King Hussein
|Feb. 7, 1999
|2
|Sen. Albert Gore Sr.
|Dec. 8, 1998
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1998
|1
|Associate Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr.
|Aug. 31, 1998
|1
|Victims of the bombing incidents in Africa
|Aug. 7, 1998
|3
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 1998
|1
|Sen. Barry M. Goldwater
|June 3, 1998
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 1998
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 1998
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1997
|1
|Associate Justice William J. Brennan Jr.
|July 29, 1997
|1
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 1997
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 1997
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 1997
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1996
|1
|National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
|July 27, 1996
|1
|Victims of the Bombing in Saudi Arabia
|June 26, 1996
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 1996
|1
|Adm. Jeremy M. Boorda
|May 21, 1996
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 1996
|1
|Death of Those Aboard U.S. Air Force Aircraft in Croatia
|April 4, 1996
|7
|Edmund Sixtus Muskie
|March 30, 1996
|1
|Adm. Arleigh A. Burke
|Jan. 4, 1996
|1
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1995
|1
|Yitzhak Rabin
|Nov. 4, 1995
|3
|Death of those in the U.S. delegation in Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Aug. 19, 1995
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 1995
|1
|Peace Officers Memorial Day
|May 15, 1995
|1
|Victims of the Oklahoma City bombing
|April 20, 1995
|5
|National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7, 1994
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1994
|1
|Former President Richard Milhous Nixon
|April 22, 1994
|30
|Death of those aboard American helicopters in Iraq
|April 14, 1994
|5
|Rep. Thomas P. O'Neill Jr.
|Jan. 6, 1994
|5
|Gen. James H. Doolittle
|Sept. 30, 1993
|1
|Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway
|July 30, 1993
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 1993
|1
|Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall
|Jan. 24, 1993
|7
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 1992
|1
|Korean War Veterans Remembrance
|July 27, 1991
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 1991
|1
|Korean War Remembrance Day
|June 25, 1990
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 1990
|1
|Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War
|July 27, 1989
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 1989
|1
|Death of American servicemen on board the USS Iowa
|April 21, 1989
|5
|Remembrance for those who served in the Korean War
|July 27, 1988
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1988
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 1987
|1
|Death of American servicemen on board the USS Stark
|May 19, 1987
|7
|A Time of remembrance for victims of terrorism
|Oct. 23, 1986
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 1986
|1
|Death of American astronauts on board space shuttle Challenger
|Jan. 28, 1986
|7
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 1985
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 1984
|1
|Return and final interment of unknown American killed in Vietnam
|May 25, 1984
|4
|Death of American and French military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon
|Oct. 23, 1983
|1
|Death of American citizens on board Korean Airlines flight
|Sept. 1, 1983
|4
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1983
|1
|Death of federal diplomatic and military personnel in Beirut, Lebanon
|April 20, 1983
|7
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 1982
|1
|Anwar el-Sadat
|Oct. 7, 1981
|4
|Roy Wilkins
|Sept. 8, 1981
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 25, 1981
|1
|Gen. Omar Nelson Bradley
|April 9, 1981
|6
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 1980
|1
|Tribute to eight American servicemen
|May 6, 1980
|4
|Associate Justice William O. Douglas
|Jan. 19, 1980
|5
|George Meany
|Jan. 11, 1980
|5
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 1979
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 1978
|1
|Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey
|Jan. 16, 1978
|4
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1977
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 1976
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 26, 1975
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 27, 1974
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 28, 1973
|1
|Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson
|Jan. 22, 1973
|24
|Former President Harry S. Truman
|Dec. 26, 1972
|30
|Memorial Day
|May 29, 1972
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 31, 1971
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1970
|1
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1969
|1
|Former President Dwight David Eisenhower
|March 28, 1969
|30
|Sen. Robert F. Kennedy
|June 6, 1968
|3
|Memorial Day
|May 30, 1968
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
|April 5, 1968
|5
|Former President Herbert Hoover
|Oct. 20, 1964
|30
|Monocacy Battle Centennial
|July 9, 1964
|1
|Gen. Douglas MacArthur
|April 9, 1964
|5
|Death of the last surviving veteran of the war between the states
|Dec. 20, 1959
|4
|Gen. George Catlett Marshall
|Oct. 16, 1959
|5
|Sen. John Foster Dulles
|May 24, 1959
|4
|Return and Final Interment of Two Unknown Americans Killed in the Second World War and in the Korean Conflict
|May 28, 1958
|3
|Sen. Cordell Hull
|July 23, 1955
|4
About this story
Information for days with flag at half-staff was collected from a database of presidential actions published either by the White House or the University of California at Santa Barbara’s American Presidency Project, co-directed by Professors John Woolley and Gerhard Peters.