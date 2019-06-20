Why is American masculinity at the center of gun culture, but not the gun debate?

By Nicki DeMarco
Nicki DeMarco
Features Video Producer
, Erin Patrick O'Connor
Erin Patrick O'Connor
Features video producer
 and Sarah Hashemi
Sarah Hashemi
Video graphics editor

The 1966 University of Texas tower shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people and wounded more than 30, is considered to be the first mass shooting of the modern era.

In the subsequent decades, the conversation around guns violence in America has cycled through the same topics, from arming teachers to the meaning of the Second Amendment. But these tragedies have more in common than the rhetoric that follows them – all but three were committed by men.

Gun deaths in the U.S. neared 40,000 in 2017. Most were from suicides and homicides, with men making up more than 80 percent of both perpetrators and victims. American masculinity is closely tied to gun culture and violence, but is rarely discussed. As traditional masculine expectations are being challenged in Hollywood, politics, advertising and beyond, some gun policy experts are asking, is it time for this examination to reach gun culture?

