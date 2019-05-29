These photos show private border barriers being built on private land ... with private money

Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel/For The Washington Post
A nonprofit organization with ties to longtime conservatives and immigration hard-liners — We Build The Wall — has been raising millions of dollars to privately build barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico. Via a GoFundMe effort, the organization raised more than $22 million. Working with a North Dakota company that has been pitching its novel building approach to Washington hoping to secure billions of dollars in contracts — also drawing attention from President Trump — the organization broke ground on its first stretch of private wall last week.
These photos show the first pieces of barrier fence going in on a short stretch of border in New Mexico that previously lacked fencing. Working on land owned by the American Eagle Brick Co., Fisher Industries began preparing the land last week and started putting in sections of steel bollards, anchored with concrete, on Friday. The section of wall runs along a rugged landscape within feet of International Boundary Marker No. 1 in Mexico.
Fisher Industries was one of a small number of companies that was chosen to build a prototype for President Trump’s border wall project, but it did not receive one of the first contracts for construction. The company has since pushed the U.S. government to award it future contracts, arguing that it can build the steel barriers faster and at less expense, something it hoped to demonstrate with the section under construction in New Mexico.
On Tuesday, Sunland Park, N.M., Mayor Javier Perea announced that city officials had issued a cease-and-desist order for the project, saying that the builders did not have the necessary local permits, that officials were denied a chance to inspect the site last week, and that the barrier surpasses the city’s ordinance of a maximum allowed height of six feet. We Build The Wall has disputed those claims, saying that city officials were aware of the project and were on hand as the barrier was being built. We Build The Wall officials have not responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post.
Fisher’s chief executive, Tommy Fisher, told a North Dakota radio station, WZFG News, that he has plans to build more border barrier along the border on private land, including potentially in California and Texas.
