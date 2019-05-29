These photos show private border barriers being built on private land ... with private money

On Tuesday, Sunland Park, N.M., Mayor Javier Perea announced that city officials had issued a cease-and-desist order for the project, saying that the builders did not have the necessary local permits, that officials were denied a chance to inspect the site last week, and that the barrier surpasses the city’s ordinance of a maximum allowed height of six feet. We Build The Wall has disputed those claims, saying that city officials were aware of the project and were on hand as the barrier was being built. We Build The Wall officials have not responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post.