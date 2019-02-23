To keep an attorney general from quietly snuffing out a special counsel investigation, the attorney general must explain any cases in which the attorney general stopped the special counsel from taking action because it was “so inappropriate or unwarranted” that it could not be allowed. If Mueller wanted to charge someone and the attorney general forbade it, it would seem that action would have to be revealed to Congress. Nothing in the rules requires the revelations to Congress to be confidential. Nor do they say whether that report is short or long. So Barr must make a report and, once again, can decide how detailed to be.

If they are not satisfied that the full story has been released, congressional Democrats may try to subpoena the report and have Mueller testify in committee.