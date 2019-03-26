There was no family separation policy, according to the government. It said it was only stepping up prosecution of adults crossing illegally. And to detain parents, it had to place their children elsewhere. The result was chaos. Some were taken under the guise of being given baths. Others were held in chain-link holding pens. Some were babies. Many were lost in the system. Parents weren’t told where their sons and daughters were or when they would see them again.

Elsa was among hundreds deported without their children. She was quickly sent back to Guatemala; Anthony was still being held at a shelter in Houston.