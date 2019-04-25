The fear of losing everything in a natural disaster sits in the back of our minds no matter where we live. The same diverse physical geography that gives us sunny beaches and crisp mountain air also generates devastating storms and wildfires. Climate change is only making things worse.

Data collection for these events has never been more consistent. Mapping the trends in recent years gives us an idea of where disasters have the tendency to strike. In 2018, it is estimated that natural disasters cost the nation almost $100 billion and took nearly 250 lives. It turns out there is nowhere in the United States that is particularly insulated from everything.

floods

National Weather Service warnings

for floods and flash floods since 2008

0

150+

Baltimore

Miami

D.C.

Atlanta

New

Orleans

Chicago

Memphis

St. Louis

Houston

Austin

Denver

Phoenix

Seattle

Los

Angeles

Note: Alaska and Hawaii not shown.

Only includes areas where the NWS issued flood

warnings for specific areas, not the entire county.

National Weather Service warnings

for floods and flash floods since 2008

0

150+

Seattle

Chicago

Baltimore

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Memphis

Phoenix

Los

Angeles

Atlanta

Austin

Houston

New

Orleans

Miami

Note: Only includes areas where the NWS issued flood warnings for specific areas,

not the entire county.

National Weather Service warnings

for floods and flash floods since 2008

0

150+

Seattle

Chicago

Baltimore

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Los

Angeles

Memphis

Atlanta

Phoenix

Austin

Houston

New Orleans

Miami

Note: Only includes areas where the NWS issued flood warnings for specific areas, not the entire county.

National Weather Service warnings

for floods and flash floods since 2008

0

150+

Seattle

Portland

Chicago

Baltimore

Denver

San Francisco

D.C.

St. Louis

Los Angeles

Memphis

Atlanta

Phoenix

Austin

Houston

New Orleans

Miami

Note: Only includes areas where the NWS issued flood warnings for specific areas, not the entire county.

Related

Satellite images show the devastating floods in the Midwest

According to NOAA, floods kill an average of 90 people each year in the US., the highest average of any type of natural disaster. Most flood deaths occur as people are swept away in cars and other vehicles. The reasons vary with climate and topography.

In the middle of the country, tributaries of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers routinely overspill their banks, sometimes causing catastrophic flooding such as this spring’s deluge in Nebraska, Iowa and adjacent states. As seasonal temperatures rise, snow melts early and inundates the river system at the same time spring rains hit. The water has nowhere else to go.

In other places, intense rains can trigger flash floods in areas where the terrain funnels water into a narrow space. Ellicott City, Md., has suffered two 1,000-year floods in the past three years because it sits at the bottom of a hill where several streams converge.

Areas within a wide band of Texas, from north of Dallas to south of San Antonio, are so prone to flooding that the entire zone is referred to as “Flash Flood Alley.” Steep canyons and valleys of the desert southwest routinely channel torrents of water from storms at higher elevations.

Tornadoes and Hurricanes

Tornadoes since 2004

65

86

111

136

166

200

Wind speed (mph)

Hurricanes and tropical storms since 2004

Hurricane-strength winds (74 mph+)

Tropical storm (39 to 73 mph)

Florence

Sandy

New York

Miami

D.C.

Irma

Tampa

Atlanta

Michael

Ivan

Chicago

Katrina

New

Orleans

St. Louis

Rita

Ike

Harvey

Houston

Denver

Phoenix

Seattle

Tornadoes since 2004

Hurricanes and tropical storms since 2004

Hurricane-strength winds (74 mph+)

65

86

111

136

166

200

Wind speed (mph)

Tropical storm (39 to 73 mph)

Seattle

New York

Chicago

Sandy

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Florence

Atlanta

Phoenix

Birmingham

New

Orleans

Houston

Ivan

Michael

Tampa

Rita

Ike

Katrina

Harvey

Miami

Irma

Tornadoes since 2008

Hurricanes and tropical storms since 2004

Hurricane-strength winds (74 mph+)

65

86

111

136

166

200

Wind speed (mph)

Tropical storm (39 to 73 mph)

Seattle

New York

Chicago

Sandy

Baltimore

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Florence

Los

Angeles

Atlanta

Phoenix

Birmingham

New

Orleans

Michael

Houston

Ivan

Rita

Tampa

Ike

Katrina

Harvey

Miami

Irma

Tornadoes since 2004

Hurricanes and tropical storms since 2004

Hurricane-strength winds (74 mph+)

65

86

111

136

166

200

Wind speed (mph)

Seattle

Tropical storm (39 to 73 mph)

Portland

New York

Chicago

Sandy

Baltimore

Denver

San Francisco

D.C.

Irene

St. Louis

Los Angeles

Florence

Atlanta

Phoenix

Birmingham

Jackson

Austin

Houston

Ivan

Michael

New Orleans

Rita

Ike

Tampa

Katrina

Harvey

Miami

Irma

Related

Before and after images of Hurricane Michael

Hurricanes and tornadoes are woven into the fabric of life in certain parts of the country. Storm cellars and tornado drills are common in the Midwest. On the gulf and east coasts, hurricane evacuation route signs line major streets and highways. These areas are home to some of the most violent storms in the world.

Tornado Alley” stretches from the Dakotas south to Texas. Warm, moist air from the Gulf travels north and collides with cold, dry air from Canada and the Rockies. But the deadliest tornado outbreak in decades — meteorologists called it a “Super Outbreak” — took place in “Dixie Alley” in Alabama in 2011. More than 350 tornadoes were confirmed, and 324 people died.

Extreme heat and cold

Percentage of days the temperature …

… fell below 0°F

… exceeded 100°F

17%

38%

0

Miami

D.C.

17% OF DAYS

BELOW 0°F

Atlanta

Rolette, N.D.

Chicago

St. Louis

Minneapolis

Austin

Denver

Phoenix

37% OF DAYS

ABOVE 100°F

Seattle

Death Valley,

Calif.

Los

Angeles

Note: Data is from Jan. 2008 through Sept. 2018.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Percentage of days the temperature …

… fell below 0°F

… exceeded 100°F

17%

38%

0

17% OF DAYS BELOW 0°F

Seattle

Rolette, N.D.

Minneapolis

Chicago

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Los

Angeles

Phoenix

Atlanta

37% OF DAYS

ABOVE 100°F

Austin

Death Valley,

Calif.

Miami

Note: Data is from Jan. 2008 through Sept. 2018.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Percentage of days the temperature …

… fell below 0°F

… exceeded 100°F

17%

38%

0

17% OF DAYS BELOW 0°F

Seattle

Rolette, N.D.

Minneapolis

Chicago

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Los

Angeles

Phoenix

Atlanta

37% OF DAYS

ABOVE 100°F

Austin

Death Valley,

Calif.

Miami

Note: Data is from Jan. 2008 through Sept. 2018.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Percentage of days the temperature …

… fell below 0°F

… exceeded 100°F

17%

38%

0

Seattle

17% OF DAYS BELOW 0°F

Rolette, N.D.

Portland

Minneapolis

Chicago

Denver

San Francisco

D.C.

St. Louis

Los Angeles

Phoenix

Atlanta

37% OF DAYS

ABOVE 100°F

Death Valley,

Calif.

Austin

Houston

Miami

Note: Data is from Jan. 2008 through Sept. 2018.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

It is no surprise that it gets hot in the southwest and cold in the Upper Plains. But heat waves and cold snaps that extend into areas unaccustomed to them cause dozens of deaths each year. Even in areas where bitter cold is common, super-chilled air blasting down from the Arctic can catch people unprepared, as it did earlier this year when the extreme weather caused several deaths in Milwaukee, Detroit and Rochester, Minn.

Wildfires

Number of weeks of extreme

or exceptional drought since 2008

0

150+

Wildfire perimeters

2008-2017

2018

D.C.

Atlanta

Chicago

San Antonio

Denver

Seattle

Camp Fire

Los

Angeles

San Francisco

Carr Fire

Note: Alaska and Hawaii not shown.

Number of weeks of extreme

or exceptional drought

Wildfire perimeters

0

150+

2008-2017

2018

Seattle

Carr Fire

Chicago

Camp Fire

Denver

San Francisco

Atlanta

Los

Angeles

San Antonio

Number of weeks of extreme

or exceptional drought since 2008

Wildfire perimeters

0

150+

2008-2017

2018

Seattle

Carr Fire

Chicago

Camp Fire

Denver

San Francisco

Los

Angeles

Atlanta

Phoenix

San Antonio

Number of weeks of extreme

or exceptional drought since 2008

Wildfire perimeters

0

150+

2008-2017

2018

Seattle

Portland

Carr Fire

Chicago

Camp Fire

Denver

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Phoenix

San Antonio

Related

The Camp Fire’s damage goes beyond what satellites can show

Increasingly warmer temperatures and the extreme drought of the past decade have created perfect conditions for wildfires in the west in recent years. Last year’s fire season was the worst on record in California, with the largest (Carr) and most deadly (Camp) fires in state history.

In addition to the drought conditions, infestations of bark beetles and other invasive species have killed off vast swaths of forests in the Mountain West, leaving thousands of acres more susceptible to wildfires.

Lightning

Number of strikes, 2018

0

35+

Miami

D.C.

Tampa

Atlanta

Chicago

Memphis

New

Orleans

St. Louis

Houston

Oklahoma City

Denver

Phoenix

Seattle

Los

Angeles

Notes: Number of strikes is for each 2 km by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Number of strikes, 2018

0

35+

Seattle

Chicago

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Oklahoma City

Memphis

Los

Angeles

Atlanta

Phoenix

Houston

Tampa

New

Orleans

Miami

Florida’s peninsula sticks out into the warm moist air between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, making it America’s lightning hot spot

Notes: Number of strikes is for each 2 km by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Number of strikes, 2018

0

35+

Seattle

Chicago

Denver

D.C.

St. Louis

Oklahoma City

Memphis

Los

Angeles

Atlanta

Phoenix

Houston

Tampa

New Orleans

Miami

Florida’s peninsula sticks out into the warm moist air between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, making it America’s lightning hot spot

Notes: Number of strikes is for each 2 km by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Number of strikes, 2018

0

35+

Seattle

Chicago

Denver

San Francisco

D.C.

St. Louis

Oklahoma City

Los Angeles

Memphis

Atlanta

Phoenix

Florida’s peninsula sticks out into the warm moist air between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, making it America’s lightning hot spot

Houston

Tampa

New Orleans

Miami

Notes: Number of strikes is for each 2 km by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

About 17 million lightning strikes lit up the sky over the continental United States in 2018, according to Vaisala, which operates the National Lightning Detection Network.

On average, a few dozen people are killed every year by lightning, and that number has been slowly declining for decades. Strikes cause thousands of structure fires every year and also contribute to wildfires. The National Interagency Fire Center tracks lightning strikes and uses the data to position fire response crews in areas where wildfires may break out during storms.

Earthquakes and Volcanoes

Geologic faults

Volcanoes

Earthquakes since 2008, scaled by

the energy released

7.8M, Jan. 2018

Anchorage

Seattle

Detail

Asia

Mt. St. Helens

D.C.

S.

Amer.

Pacific

Ocean

Oklahoma City

Aus.

San

Francisco

Atlanta

Antarctica

Kilauea

The west coast of the U.S. sits along the Ring of Fire, a line of volcanoes and other geologic activity caused by shifting tectonic plates that surrounds the Pacific Ocean.

Fissures from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s big island opened up underneath a neighborhood in May.

Geologic faults

Volcanoes

Earthquakes since

2008, scaled by the

energy released

7.8M, Jan. 2018

Anchorage

Juneau

Detail

Asia

S.

Amer.

Pacific

Ocean

New York

Seattle

Aus.

Mt. St. Helens

D.C.

Chicago

Antarctica

Atlanta

Oklahoma City

The west coast of the U.S. sits along the Ring of Fire, a line of volcanoes and other geologic activity caused by shifting tectonic plates that surrounds the Pacific Ocean.

Fissures from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s big island opened up underneath a neighborhood in May.

San Francisco

Oil and gas exploration and the uptick in fracking have led to thousands of small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

Honolulu

Los Angeles

Kilauea

Geologic faults

Volcanoes

Earthquakes since 2008, scaled

by the energy released

Anchorage

7.8M, Jan. 2018

Juneau

CANADA

The west coast of the U.S. sits along the Ring of Fire, a line of volcanoes and other geologic activity caused by shifting tectonic plates that surrounds the Pacific Ocean.

Detail

Asia

New York

Seattle

Mt. St. Helens

Portland

S.

Amer.

D.C.

Pacific

Ocean

Chicago

Aus.

Yellowstone

Caldera

St. Louis

Antarctica

Oklahoma City

Atlanta

San Francisco

Oil and gas exploration and the uptick in fracking have led to thousands of small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

Los Angeles

Honolulu

Fissures from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s big island opened up underneath a neighborhood in May.

Kilauea

MEXICO

Earthquakes since 2008, scaled

by the energy released

Geologic faults

Volcanoes

Anchorage

7.8M, Jan. 2018

Juneau

CANADA

Detail

The west coast of the U.S. sits along the Ring of Fire, a line of volcanoes and other geologic activity caused by shifting tectonic plates that surrounds the Pacific Ocean.

Asia

Seattle

New York

Mt. St. Helens

S.

Amer.

Portland

Pacific

Ocean

D.C.

Mt. Hood

Chicago

Aus.

Yellowstone

Caldera

St. Louis

Antarctica

Oklahoma City

Atlanta

San Francisco

Oil and gas exploration and the uptick in fracking have led to thousands of small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

Los Angeles

Honolulu

Fissures from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s big island opened up underneath a neighborhood in May.

Kilauea

MEXICO

Earthquakes since 2008, scaled

by the energy released

Geologic faults

Volcanoes

data extent

Anchorage

Juneau

CANADA

Detail

The west coast of the U.S. sits along the Ring of Fire, a line of volcanoes and other geologic activity caused by shifting tectonic plates that surrounds the Pacific Ocean.

Asia

S.

Amer.

Pacific

Ocean

Seattle

New York

Aus.

Mt. St. Helens

Portland

D.C.

Mt. Hood

Chicago

Antarctica

5.8M,

Aug. 2011

Yellowstone

Caldera

St. Louis

Oklahoma City

Atlanta

San Francisco

Oil and gas exploration and the uptick in fracking have led to thousands of small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

Honolulu

Los Angeles

Fissures from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s big island opened up underneath a neighborhood in May.

Kilauea

MEXICO

Related

Where the Earth is erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island

The entire U.S. West Coast sits atop the Ring of Fire, a large horseshoe-shaped area that is adjacent to the Pacific Ocean and contains many of the world’s volcanoes. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates about 80 percent of all earthquakes on the planet happen here.

But earthquakes happen elsewhere in North America as well. In 2011, a 5.8-magnitude temblor near Mineral, Va., shook the D.C. area, damaging the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral. In Oklahoma, the injection of wastewater associated with fracking has been responsible for thousands of tiny earthquakes.

Though dangerous, these events have found a way into our identities. Sports teams embrace their local disasters: the cyclones, hurricanes, heat and avalanche. For disasters that hit large urban areas like Houston after Harvey or New York after Sandy, public resources are rushed and declarations that the communities will bounce back stronger than ever are made. Hashtags like #houstonstrong spread on social media.

But for some smaller towns, the question is not when they will rebuild — but whether they will rebuild at all.

Related stories
The cost of natural disasters this year: $155 billion Yes, you need a natural disaster emergency plan Natural disasters await far from coastal shores, and almost no one there is talking about it

Bonnie Berkowitz and Joe Fox contributed to this report.

About this story

Tornado data is from the NOAA Storm Prediction Center. Hurricane wind history data is from the National Hurricane Center. Flood warnings are from the Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet archive. Lightning data is from Vaisala. Earthquakes data is from USGS. Volcano data is from the Smithsonian Institute and only shows volcanoes that have erupted in the last 10,000 years. Temperature and precipitation totals are calculated based on data models from the PRISM Climate Group at Oregon State University.

Share

More stories

Gone in a generation: Across America, climate change is already disrupting lives.

The continental United States is 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was a century ago. Seas around the coasts are nine inches higher. Damage is mounting because of these fundamental changes, and Americans are living it.

Mapping the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California

The Camp Fire, near Chico, started early Nov. 8 and has already burned more than 100,000 acres. The Woolsey Fire northwest of Los Angeles is threatening Malibu and Thousand Oaks.

Tracking the damage from Florence in real time

Mapping the flooding from Florence

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics